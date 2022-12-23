‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Is Already Confirmed — Here’s What We Know

Emily in Paris Season 3 has arrived — and it brought along another bombshell of a cliffhanger ending. Fortunately, another season is already in the works at Netflix. Here’s everything we know so far about Emily in Paris Season 4.

[Spoiler alert: The final section of this story contains spoilers for the Emily in Paris Season 3 finale.]

Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 | Netflix

Netflix confirmed ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 in January 2022

It seems Emily will be sticking around Paris for a while. Back in January, Netflix announced the renewal of not only season 3, but also season 4. The show’s star, Lily Collins, celebrated the major win on Instagram with a carousel of photos in which she sported an Emily in Paris T-shirt.

“Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… Emily in Paris is back for Season 3 … AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit, but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!”

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 release date speculation

Emily in Paris has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! ? pic.twitter.com/3zqj36vmnO — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2022

Many fans are already dying to know when Emily in Paris Season 4 will drop. Sadly, it doesn’t look like production has started yet, so it will be a while before we have a release date. Based on previous releases, though, we can try to guess when season 4 might arrive. Season 1 arrived in October, but seasons 2 and 3 both premiered in December. Here are the exact dates:

Season 1 release date: Oct. 2, 2020

Season 2 release date: Dec. 22, 2021

Season 3 release date: Dec. 21, 2022

It’s very possible that the pattern of pre-Christmas premieres could continue with Emily in Paris Season 4 in December 2023. It’s also worth noting that the past two seasons have dropped on Wednesdays, so that would be Dec. 20 of next year. Again, this date is not confirmed. Fans should keep an eye out for filming updates to get a better idea of season 4’s release window.

Will ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 be the last season?

For now, it’s unclear whether Netflix will continue Emily in Paris after season 4. However, creator Darren Star has said that he isn’t planning the end just yet.

“I think that is because you discover so much by making the series as the world of the characters keeps evolving,” he recently told Forbes. “With Emily in Paris, I see opportunities for growth.”

But would Lily Collins want to continue as Emily? Earlier this year, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she would “totally go the distance.”

“Yeah, if they would have us and people want to keep seeing more Emily and all the characters in Paris or wherever we end up, I’m in it for the long haul,” she added.

What could happen next on ‘Emily in Paris’ (season 3 spoilers ahead!)

Bonjour mes amis! Emily in Paris season 3 is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/9tQZGR6sMb — Netflix (@netflix) December 21, 2022

As per usual, Emily in Paris Season 3 ended with some juicy romance drama. Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) got engaged and nearly tied the knot, but Camille backed out as she realized that Gabriel had loved Emily all along. Camille had also been having an affair with Sofia (Melia Kreiling), which Emily witnessed. Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) left Emily behind after realizing that he had always been second to Gabriel in Emily’s heart.

Just when it seemed Emily and Gabriel could finally get together, Gabriel dropped a bomb: Camille is pregnant. Emily in Paris Season 4 will likely unpack the aftermath of that revelation. Will this put yet another wedge between Emily and Gabriel, or will they be free to give in to their love for each other? Perhaps Gabriel will want to focus on fatherhood and supporting Camille. Of course, that depends on if Camille wants his support.

Emily in Paris Seasons 1 through 3 are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on season 4.