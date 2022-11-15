Emily Ratajkowski Explained Why Pete Davidson Is Attractive Long Before Their Alleged Relationship

Emily Ratajkowski was talking about why Pete Davidson is attractive long before the dating rumors about them started swirling. The model spoke about why women find the Saturday Night Live star attractive in November 2021. Find out what she said.

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson are allegedly dating

When news spread that Davidson and Ratajkowski were both single celebrities living in New York at the same time, it didn’t take long for people to start speculating they might start dating. Deux Moi, the anonymous celebrity news account, shared a post from someone claiming they’d seen Ratajkowski and the SNL comedian together on “a date.”

“Can’t believe I’m saying this, anon pls,” the post read. “Emrata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and all. His hands were all over here and they’re clearly hooking up.”

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider told Us Weekly. “[They are] in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Other than this claim and what the anonymous source told Us Weekly, there is no other evidence that supports the two are officially dating. At publication, neither Ratajkowski nor Davidson have confirmed their alleged relationship.

Pete Davidson’s relationship with his mom makes him attractive to women, according to Emily Ratajkowski

During a 2021 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ratajkowski spoke about the Moose Knuckle campaign she and Davidson worked on together. Speaking to Meyers, Ratajkowski detailed the many reasons Davidson is attractive. “He’s got the height,” she began.

“Obviously women find him very attractive,” she continued. “He means super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good. Good relationship with his mother. We love it.”

Pete Davidson list of girlfriends

Most recently, Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian. The two got together shortly after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, but their relationship ended in August 2022. After nine months of trying to make it work long distance, they decided to just be friends.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” a source close to Kardashian alleged to Page Six.

Davidson’s list of Hollywood exes doesn’t stop there. He was famously engaged to Ariana Grande previously and dated many other celebrity women. Here’s a timeline of his other famous relationships:

Phoebe Dynevor — March 2021 to April 2021

Olivia O’Brien — October 2020

Kaia Gerber — October 2019 to January 2020

Margaret Qualley — August 2019 to October 2019

Kate Beckinsale — January 2019 to April 2019

Ariana Grande — May 2018 to October 2018

Cazzie David — May 2016 to May 2018

Carly Aquilino — Some time in 2015

Emily Ratajkowski’s relationship history

Before allegedly dating Davidson, Ratajkowski was famously married to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. They tied the knot in 2018 and divorced in 2022 after he allegedly cheated on her. They share a son, Sylvester. Ratajkowski has also been tied romantically to:

Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt

Jeff Magid

Andrew Dryden

