Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde Spotted Together Before the Model Kissed Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing, and fans are wondering if the model was friends with the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, before their steamy makeout session. Here’s what we know about the times Wilde and Ratajkowski were spotted together before the Gone Girl star locked lips with the musician.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were seen kissing in Japan

On March 25, Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were photographed kissing passionately on the streets of Tokyo, Japan. Styles wore a black suit with an unbuttoned white shirt, while Ratajkowski wore a pink puffer jacket and a long black skirt.

They were seen dancing with each other while sheltering from the rain. The two stars then shared several steamy kisses on the street outside near a van, in plain view of any onlookers (per Daily Mail). Styles was in Japan as part of his Love On Tour concert series.

Meanwhile, Styles’ ex-girlfriend of two years, Olivia Wilde, was spotted with Jason Sudeikis at their son’s soccer game in Los Angeles. As of November 2022, Wilde and Styles were reportedly on a break.

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted with Harry Styles’ ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, before the steamy kiss

A few months before Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were photographed kissing, the model was seen at his concert – with Olivia Wilde.

In July 2022, while he was still dating Wilde, the “Adore You” singer performed at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a resurfaced video circulating on TikTok, the model stood close to Wilde in the venue’s VIP section (per Us Weekly). The two stars swayed together as Styles sang “Sign of the Times.”

The summer concert wasn’t the first time Ratajkowski and Wilde were spotted together. Just two weeks before her Tokyo makeout session with Styles, the model was seen partying with Wilde at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The singer once said he had a ‘crush’ on the model

Harry Styles has had his eye on Emily Ratajkowski for years, long before he started dating Olivia Wilde. The former One Direction star mentioned the model in a December 2014 interview with Telehit.

When asked who his celebrity crush was, Styles answered, “Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl.”

It makes sense that the Ben Affleck film was fresh on his mind since it had just been released in October of the same year.