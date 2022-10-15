Emma Chamberlain’s Chain-Link Chandelier Starts at $31,800

Emma Chamberlain is one of the biggest celebrities of today. She is revered for her down-to-earth personality and is also touted as a Gen Z fashion icon. Chamberlain recently took Architectural Digest around her home, and fans are obsessed with it.

One item has particularly caught many people’s attention, and it’s the chain-link chandelier which starts at $31,800.

Emma Chamberlain’s chain-link chandelier costs a fortune

Chamberlain recently turned 21, and as she enters a new decade in her life, she has much to look forward to, from several brand deals with huge name brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier to her coffee business.

Part of knowing that one has hit the pinnacle of fame is having Architectural Digest cover their home, and Chamberlain recently gave the outlet a tour of her ’50s home.

While fans are obsessed over the house, one particular item seems to have caught some people’s (and, to be honest, our) attention. Chamberlain has a unique item in her house that speaks to her personality, a chain-link chandelier.

One look at the chandelier, and you’ll be excused for thinking it’s an arts and crafts project, but that couldn’t be further from the case. The item is a Cerine Triple Elongated Chandelier from the brand Trueing.

According to the brand’s official website, the statement chandelier comes in various color options and metal finishes. If you’re wondering how much you’ll need to fork out for this lovely chandelier, the piece carries a $31,800 price tag.

How much does Emma Chamberlain’s house cost?

Barely a year after owning her ‘starter’ Los Angeles home, Chamberlain put it back on the market, claiming the surrounding was noisy and crowded. The star traded the $5.26 million for a 1950s beauty in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

Despite exchanging hands severally over the years, the house has retained most of its original characteristics, and Chamberlain’s designs only add to its retro style even more. The residence features a 4,400-square-foot living space with sunroofs flooding the room with light. The living space also has a fireplace set into a stone mantle.

The atrium dining room serves as a connection for the other public rooms in the home. The kitchen has been upgraded with high-end stainless appliances and features a calming color palette consisting of mint green and sage, which go well with the marble countertops fitted by the star. The residence is a 5-bed, 5.5-bath home, costing the YouTube sensation $4.3 million, down from the initial price of $4.7 million per Dirt.

The chain-link Chandelier isn’t the only expensive item in Emma Chamberlain’s house

emma chamberlain won the house tours format. shut it down. pic.twitter.com/ijGhOWs0aj — alex medina (@mrmedina) September 30, 2022

Chamberlain’s house is the true definition of opulence and class. Aside from the Trueing chain-link statement chandelier, the residence has several expensive items. Chamberlain’s music and TV room has a poofy couch that looks (and possibly feels) like a cloud.

The couch is a white Mario Bellini B&B Italia Camaleonda White Boucle sofa from 1st Dibs that fetches a $19,502 price tag. Chamberlain seems to be a fan of 1st Dibs as she has a 3 Orbit Table Lamp ($2,650) and a Giraffe Dining Chair ($1,690) from the brand. She also has a green Daisy Sconce from Eny Lee Parker that costs $1,800 and an Ultrafragola Mirror from The Future Perfect that costs $11,950.

