Emma Chamberlain’s Starter House Set the YouTube Star Back $3.9 Million

Internet personality Emma Chamberlain has achieved massive success in recent years thanks to her popular YouTube channel, her top-rated Anything Goes podcast, and her Chamberlain Coffee business, of which she’s CEO.

With over 11 million subscribers on YouTube, it’s not surprising that the 21-year-old celebrity would need a luxurious place to call home. Her very first starter house certainly came with a big price tag: $3.9 million.

Inside Emma Chamberlain’s West Hollywood ‘starter home’

At just 18 years old, Chamberlain became a first-time home owner thanks to her overwhelming success on social media, in addition to some lucrative brand deals with major companies, including Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and more.

Thanks to her multiple streams of income, the YouTube sensation picked up an ultra-modern home in West Hollywood’s Bird Streets neighborhood in March 2020, per The Dirt. Boasting four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, the contemporary structure consists of 4,075 square feet of newly-renovated amenities and luxurious features, including a state-of-the-art security system, a private courtyard with a plunge pool, and a two-car garage.

Inside, the open-concept floor plan showcases a sleek modern kitchen and a floating staircase that leads to the home’s second story. A wall of glass floor-to-ceiling windows opens and closes, allowing a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces.

The upstairs features views of the Hollywood Hills from the master suite, which includes a sitting area, a spacious closet with custom built-ins, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and double vanities. Andrew Sanchez of ACME Real Estate reportedly repped Chamberlain in the buying process.

Emma Chamberlain’s first home purchase set her back $3.9 million

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Chamberlain’s glam West Hollywood home came at a staggering cost. Its previous owner was cannabis mogul Andrew Modlin, who Chamberlain bought the property from for $3.9 million, as reported by The Dirt.

But it wasn’t meant to be. Just a year after purchasing the property, Chamberlain put her contemporary digs back on the market. She shared the news in a 2021 vlog, in which she cited wanting to live in a more “relaxed area” as opposed to residing in the thick of L.A.

Unfortunately, Chamberlain didn’t make much of a profit. After listing the home at $4.1 million, the internet star settled at a $4.095 million price, per Distractify. Regardless, with an estimated $12 million net worth (via CelebrityNetWorth), it’s safe to say that Chamberlain’s finances could certainly handle the hit — an impressive feat for someone who was just 20 years old at the time.

Emma Chamberlain’s swanky new 1950s Los Angeles digs

Almost immediately after selling her West Hollywood home, Chamberlain announced that she had bought a fixer-upper “a little more removed from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles,” as reported by Distractify.

Fans finally got a glimpse into her dreamy 1950s-era home in a September interview with Architectural Digest, something Chamberlain poured her heart and soul into renovating over the past year.

Chamberlain’s eclectic new house was first built in 1955 and has since undergone some expansive updates. Chamberlain collaborated with Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio to design the mid-century ski-resort-meets-hippie-haven style home.

“I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable,” she told the publication.

“I brought in references from many decades and design eras, and I tried to meld them into something that feels not only cohesive but new. It wasn’t about following the rules or sticking to one aesthetic. I tried to approach it all with a lightheartedness and an open mind.”

