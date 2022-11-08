Emma Roberts’ Son’s Godfather Is Famous Country Musician

Hollywood is a small place, and it seems everyone knows everyone in one way or another. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that several celebrities are godparents to their famous friends’ kids. Emma Roberts is Hollywood royalty, and her son is getting similar treatment. Roberts’ son’s godfather is a famous country musician. Find out who it is.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund broke up a year after welcoming their son

In early 2019, reports surfaced that Roberts and her on-again-off-again fiancé Evan Peters had called things off. The star then began dating Garrett Hedlund soon after. It’s still unclear how Roberts and Hedlund met, but a source told Us Weekly that they had been friends for some time.

Roberts graced the May cover of Cosmopolitan that year, and she refused to address her love life and anything about her past romance with her American Horror Story co-star, Peters, and her new love Hedlund. In January 2020, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Roberts and Hedlund were happy together but weren’t discussing marriage.

Roberts gave birth to their son Rhodes Robert Hedlund on January 12, 2021, only confirming the news a month later in a photo of herself cradling the baby. Roberts appreciated Hedlund in a black and white photo on Valentine’s Day, while Hedlund gushed about Roberts and his new role as a father in an interview with Entertainment Tonight,

The couple managed to stay away from the tabloids for most of 2021, but in January 2022, several outlets reported that they had parted ways. An anonymous source said that Roberts and Hedlund were trying their best to co-parent responsibly. A day after the news of their split broke, Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s son has a famous country musician godfather

In a 2021 interview with Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous show, Hedlund revealed that famous country musician Tim McGraw is his son Rhodes‘ godfather. McGraw and Hedlund met in 2004 when filming the movie Friday Night Lights, playing father and son, and remained close friends over the years.

Hedlund shared that when Roberts was in the early stages of her pregnancy, he called McGraw up, and he didn’t have to ask his former co-star to take on the responsibility as he was more than eager to do so. “I called him, and the first thing he said was, ‘I’m the godfather.’ So how can you argue?” he quipped.

The star shared that he got to experience McGraw as a father in their 2004 film, and through their closeness, he’s seen the country musician be a great father to his own children. “He’s somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband, amazing musician and amazing actor,” he told Clarkson, adding, “I’ve known him for a long time.”

Inside Emma Roberts’ famous family

Executive producer Emma Roberts attends the Hulu Original “Tell Me Lies” Screening and Red Carpet Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. | Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

While Roberts has been acting much of her life, she too was born into fame, just like her son. Of course, she is directly related to Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts through her father. Roberts is the daughter of The Expendables star Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham. Julia is her father’s sister and her aunt.

Roberts’ parents divorced when she was seven years old and Eric married Eliza Garrett. Through this marriage, Roberts is the step-granddaughter of screenwriters David Rayfiel and Lila Garrett. Through her mother’s marriage the AHS star is the stepdaughter of bassist Kelly Nickels.

