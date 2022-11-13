Emma Stone Was Once Concerned That ‘Easy A’ Glorified Promiscuity

Emma Stone had one of her breakthrough roles starring in the commercial hit Easy A. And although it was a role she was more than happy to get, she was a bit worried about the film’s message.

Emma Stone felt like she struck gold with the ‘Easy A’ script

The Easy A film was exactly the type of material that Stone was hoping for. Directed by Will Gluck, Emma Stone played fairly straight-edged teenager, Olive, who lied about losing her virginity. But the lie would have drastic ramifications for her social life that would unravel throughout the feature.

Apart from the plot, Stone was impressed by the characterization of her character after she read the script. It was the type of character Stone admitted she hadn’t seen much of in films.

“You feel like you struck gold or something when you read a well-written comedy part for a female. It’s just such a rare thing, which is horribly sad,” Stone once told Cinemablend. “Although, it is nice nowadays, it seems like more female comedians are developing movies or coming up with characters and working with writers and kind of making your own thing, and that’s what Anna did for The House Bunny. But, I couldn’t have been more grateful even to read it much less be involved with it. It was fantastic.”

Emma Stone was concerned about ‘Easy A’ glorifying promiscuity

As excited as she was to be a part of Easy A, she did have a couple of concerns. Stone constantly questioned how the film’s take on adolescent promiscuity might be perceived.

“I was actually concerned with that for quite a while and still have a lot of thoughts about that,” Stone once told North Texas Daily. “But what I’ve been able to kind of whittle it down to, in my mind at least, is what Olive learned from this entire experience.”

She felt that her character’s development in Easy A put a great focus on the brighter message of honesty.

“I think what [Olive] learns by this whole pact of lying to everyone and watching her life kind of crumble around her and realizing that if she had just told the truth from the beginning, she could have been saved from all that,” she said.

The La La Land star felt that being true to yourself was the true message to be taken from the movie.

Emma Stone has never actually watched ‘Easy A’

Although she’s read the script, the Birdman star once confided that she never saw the film Easy A. This was in large part due to the actor not being able to watch herself on the big screen.

“I haven’t seen it. No, I’ve seen some scenes,” Stone said on Variety’s Actors on Actors.”But I went to a friends and family screening to see it, and I had to get up and walk out. Who wants to watch themselves for that long?”

Speaking about the film brought up memories for Stone where she felt an enormous pressure being the lead to a feature. A responsibility she sometimes didn’t feel ready for.

“I was 20 and I put so much pressure on myself,” she said. “While we were shooting it, I was just going nuts and was like, ‘I don’t know, this whole thing could fall apart, I have no idea.’ Because I had to be there all day, every day. And if I wasn’t on screen, I was narrating, and it was just too much me.”

