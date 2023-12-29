Emma Stone once opened up on what she enjoyed about working with Ryan Gosling, who she collaborated with three times.

Emma Stone formed an immediate bond with Ryan Gosling when they first collaborated. So much so that Stone quipped she wanted to do as many projects as she could with the actor.

Emma Stone wanted her and Ryan Gosling to be like another iconic on-screen duo

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stone and Gosling first collaborated on the feature Crazy, Stupid Love. The film’s directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa both remarked that they sensed instant chemistry between the two stars.

“If I remember correctly she wasn’t exactly what was described on paper, but John and I had both been taken with her in Superbad and then in Zombieland , ” Ficarra once told Entertainment Weekly. “It felt inevitable that she was going to hit. Her wit is sharp and it played into what we thought of the character as being — too smart for that kind of guy and almost too smart for herself, where she can get a little ahead of herself because her mouth and mind works a little bit faster than she’s expecting.”

The pair quickly formed a tight friendship, which further helped the chemistry between their characters. A few of the movie’s scenes were even just the two ad-libbing and riffing on one another with little direction. Speaking with Collider, Stone asserted that she and Gosling formed such a good team, that she wanted to revisit their chemistry for all of her films.

“For Crazy, Stupid Love I learned that you can meet people that you want to literally do every movie with and I met Ryan. I just think that he is amazing and I’d gladly do as many movies as they will let me with him. So it’s really fun to find a teammate in an actor, you know like a Hepburn-Tracy kind of thing,” she said.

Actors Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy were a couple both on and off the big screen. The pair both starred in nine movies throughout the 1940s and 60s, a feat Stone hoped she and Gosling could match.

Why Ryan Gosling sometimes found working with Emma Stone troublesome

It seemed both Stone and Gosling did become a bit of an onscreen team after all. The 2010s saw the pair reunite for Gangster Squad and La La Land. Gosling enjoyed the collaboration between them, as he typically had an easier time working alongside familiar faces.

“I love the idea of working with the same people. You spend most of the time getting to know a person, getting to know how they work, developing a shorthand together,” Gosling once told Shortlist. “So it’s nice to be able to go into a second picture with them and hit the ground running. You’re able to do better work and you don’t waste time with formalities.”

But their chemistry could also work against them when it came to getting film work done. The two couldn’t help have too much fun together, which got in the way of filming dramatic scenes.

“It’s tough with Emma because we are such knuckleheads, and we have to be serious. Especially as we got to know each other on a comedy,” he said.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were supposed to star in another film with their ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ directors

Stone and Gosling might’ve had a fourth film under their belt if the circumstances allowed it. Deadline once reported that the two actors were in talks to star in Focus, which was directed by the Crazy directors. Plans for the stars fell through, which eventually led to the movie starring Margot Robbie and Will Smith.