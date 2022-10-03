Emma Watson on Her Baby Pictures in ‘Harry Potter’: ‘It’s Very Weird…’

Emma Watson’s baby pictures have been a topic of conversation for a time or two. Just this year, the actor made headlines when HBO mistakenly attributed a baby picture from another famous actor to her. While putting together a montage for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special, the streaming service accidentally included a photo of Emma Roberts, claiming it was Watson.

Emma Watson confirmed that HBO used Emma Roberts’ baby pictures in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special

For her part, Watson seemed to take the snafu in stride. Taking to her Instagram page, she reposted Roberts’ baby picture. The photo in question shows the Aquamarine alum eating pancakes while donning Minnie Mouse ears. “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts ? #emmasistersforever,” Watson captioned the photo.

Watson’s correct baby pictures were used in the seventh ‘Harry Potter’ film

But while the wrong baby picture got attributed to Watson for the reunion special, Warner Bros. got things right when it really mattered. Potterheads will recall that Watson’s real-life baby pictures got used in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1. In the beginning of the film, Watson’s character, Hermione, is shown leaving home. To protect her parents from potential dark forces, Hermione also erases herself from her parents’ memories. This is shown visually as Hermione disappears from five photographs with her parents.

In a magazine spread, Watson confirmed that those were, in fact, her personal baby pictures. “They were actually my baby pictures,” the Noah alum shared. “There’s one with me with my favorite thing. I had this towel with bunny rabbit ears on it and there’s a picture of that.”

The movies star explains why it was weird to see her real-life baby photos in the movie

Continuing on, Watson shared that her father supplied the photos. Thus, it was a surprise to her which ones showed up in the penultimate Harry Potter film. “I didn’t know which ones they were going to use,” Watson admitted. “They just asked my dad if they could have some pictures of me when I was a kid and he handed some over.”

Watson also admitted that seeing the photos in the film was a bit bizarre for her. According to the Brown University alum, it was a trip to see her real-life intertwined with her character’s life. “It’s very weird to see those pictures mixed in with these fake parents.”

Watson and her most famous character, Hermione, share a lot more than photos

We can imagine that it was odd for Watson to see young photos of herself with people that she didn’t know very well at all. However, it seems that she and Hermione’s entanglement goes far beyond baby pictures. Watson has shared that she lent so much of herself to Hermione over the years that sometimes it was hard to tell where she ended, and the witch began. Furthermore, Watson has shared that even her close friends have issues separating her from her famous character at times.

Considering Watson spent a full decade playing Hermione in her most formative years, it’s no wonder that she and the character share similarities. And while it may have been odd for her to see her baby pictures in the seventh Harry Potter movie, it certainly made for a compelling cinematic moment.

