Emma Watson Calls Her Relationship With ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton ‘Far Deeper’ Than a Drunken Kiss

Though most people can still remember their very first crush, Emma Watson is unlikely to ever forget hers. While on the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, she fell hard and fast for one Tom Felton. And while Watson’s crush wasn’t reciprocated at the time, it was the catalyst for a long-lasting friendship between her and Felton. But was there ever anything beyond friendship for the pair?

‘Harry Potter’ stars Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis | Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Emma Watson developed a crush on Tom Felton while filming the first ‘Harry Potter’ movie

Considering Felton is three years older than Watson, it makes sense that he didn’t initially reciprocate her feelings. While Watson was only 11 while filming the first Harry Potter movie, Felton was already in his teens. Still, after learning of her very obvious crush on her, the Get Him to The Greek alum became very protective over Watson. Unlike his most famous character, Draco Malfoy, he was always very kind to Watson and treated her like a cherished little sister.

RELATED: Emma Watson Slapped ‘Harry Potter’ Castmate Tom Felton Off Camera

Of course, the relationship the pair shared evolved over time. As they got older, the age gap between them mattered less and less. And while Watson eventually got over her crush on Felton, the pair still remained close. But while Felton has shared that there have been sparks between them at different times, the actors maintain that nothing romantic has ever happened between them.

The activist gets candid about her relationship with the ‘Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard‘ author

Even though Felton and Watson never dated, their relationship can’t be boiled down to something strictly platonic either. There’s something more between the pair, something that’s far more nebulous. In fact, even Watson herself has trouble defining her relationship with Felton. In the foreword of Felton’s memoir: Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, the Noah actor tried her best to define their relationship.

Revisit the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturntoHogwarts arrives New Year's Day, only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/dOjPShBt4D — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) December 28, 2021

RELATED: Emma Watson Reveals ‘Harry Potter’ Distracted Her From ‘Making out With Someone’

“Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship,” Watson penned, as reported by Glamour. “For more than twenty years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’ But what we have is far deeper than that. It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will. It makes me emotional to think about it.”

How often do Watson and Felton talk today?

Felton echoed Watson’s feelings in the book as well. While he acknowledged that he was never in love with Watson, he does share that they are, in fact, kindred spirits. More than a decade after the last Harry Potter film was released, the pair remain in close contact. In fact, they still talk almost every week. Clearly, the pair have an unbreakable bond, and it seems that they will remain close for years to come.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson Spent Days ‘in Tears’ During 1 of the Movies