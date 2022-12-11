Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe Had Weird ‘Harry Potter’ Moments While on Dates

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe were just kids when they became household names. Cast to portray Hermione Granger and The Chosen One in the Harry Potter movies, they dealt with an extraordinary amount of fame. After devoting a decade of their lives to filming and promoting the blockbuster films, they moved on to other ventures. But, the fame they’ve accrued from the films still affects their day-to-day lives. In fact, it’s even affected their dating lives in the past.

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe | Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

Emma Watson does not use dating apps

Dating can be difficult for the average person. However, when you’re a famous celebrity, there’s an additional set of difficulties that come into play. Unlike others, Watson probably couldn’t just join a dating app without causing a commotion. Instead, Watson has found many of her past boyfriends through mutual friends. Still, the actor has suffered through some dating doozies. She has shared that people have even asked her if she’s “the girl from Harry Potter” while on dates.

How ‘Harry Potter’ created an awkward moment for Watson while she was on a date

But Watson has had some weird Harry Potter moments even when a date is going well. While speaking with British Vogue, the Little Women alum recalled a time when she was making out with a guy, and one of the eight Harry Potter movies that she starred in started playing in the background. Watson admits to being caught off guard and not knowing what to do.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Only Felt Famous for a Few Weeks a Year

“I’ll be making out with someone and then I am on the telly behind us,” Watson shared. “And all I can hear is the Harry Potter theme tune as I’m kissing someone, and I’m like, ‘Do I turn it off? Do I just ignore this? Is he thinking about this? Is it just me thinking about this? Maybe he doesn’t know what the Harry Potter theme tune sounds like. Maybe it’s just me.’”

Daniel Radcliffe has been approached by ‘Harry Potter’ fans while on a date

Of course, Watson isn’t the only one who’s had a weird Harry Potter moment while dating. While speaking with Collider, Radcliffe shared that fans have approached him while he’s out on a date, with friends, and with family, and it’s a bit of a strange situation for him.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe Gave Emma Watson a ’10 out of 10 for Kissing’

“I mean, you know, if you’re on a date and somebody comes up and says, ‘Oh, I loved you in Harry Potter,’ it’s a bit weird, because you suddenly start thinking, ‘Oh, God. Is this weird for the other person I’m here with, or is this weird for my family?'” Radcliffe shared.

Clearly, being in the Harry Potter movies has impacted almost every sector of Watson and Radcliffe’s lives. Dating might present a unique set of challenges to the actors. However, at least they have each other to commiserate with if need be.