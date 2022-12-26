Emma Watson’s Failed Dates Are Some of Her Best Friends

Emma Watson was only 9 years old when her life changed course forever. Though she didn’t have any professional acting credits, she managed to beat out thousands for the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies. The actor would devote a full decade of her life to filming and promoting the blockbuster films. Furthermore, the films would make her a household name, impacting all sectors of her life. From her education to her career and even the way she approached dates.

Dating can be tricky for anyone, whether they’re famous or not. However, Watson’s celebrity status has certainly impacted how she sets up dates for herself. While online dating has become more commonplace, apps are out of the question for the Brown University alumna. In an interview with Vogue, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor shared that you’ll never find her on Tinder, Hinge, or the like. “Dating apps are not on the cards for me,” she shared.

The actor often relies on her friends to set her up

So how does Watson meet potential partners? While she attended her Ivy League college, she was able to meet people organically. But now that she’s been out of school for years, she’s not exposed to as many people. Fortunately, the actor has friends who are capable of setting her up on some great dates. “I’m very lucky in the sense that because I went to university and because I’ve done these other things outside of film, my friends are really good at setting me up,” Watson explained. “Really good.”

Some of Watson’s best friends are people she went out on dates with

In fact, Watson’s friends are so good at setting her up that many of her past dates have become good friends of hers. Even when things don’t click romantically, there was enough mutual interest and appreciation for a friendship to blossom naturally. “And what’s really nice is some of my best friends are people I got set up on a date with, and it didn’t work out,” Watson admitted.

Watson used to be skeptical about forming friendships with people she used to date

It might be hard for some people to imagine being close friends with someone they went on dates with. In fact, Watson was one of those people before it happened to her. Before she began befriending her former dates, she considered it an impossibility. “I didn’t think it was possible,” Watson revealed. “And it really is possible. And it’s actually great.”

It certainly seems that Watson has found a way to have some normalcy in her dating life and in her friendships. Considering that she’s been famous for the majority of her life, that’s certainly a feat. It seems that forming connections outside of Hollywood and the entertainment industry has served the actor quite well.