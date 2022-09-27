Emma Watson on Her Favorite Scene With Rupert Grint

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint spent a full decade working together on the Harry Potter movies. Because their characters, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, were members of the golden trio, they were frequent scene partners. Of course, filming some scenes were far more enjoyable than others. So which scene did Watson enjoy filming the most with Grint?

It’s no secret that Hermione and Ron had an unusual relationship. Bonded by Harry, they were sometimes very reluctant friends. However, as they got older, it was clear that romantic feelings were complicating their relationship also. This meant that they often weren’t on the same page. Perhaps that’s why Watson’s favorite scene with Grint occurred when their characters were finally in sync.

Emma Watson revealed her favorite scene with Rupert Grint

In a magazine spread interview, Watson revealed her favorite scene with Grint came in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2. It occurs during the battle at Hogwarts when the pair head to the Chamber of Secrets to look for something to help destroy Voldemort’s Horcruxes.

“There’s the scene where we go off together to get the basilisk fang in Part 2 to destroy the Horcrux, and we go off on this adventure together,” Watson shared. “It’s kind of like a comedy act because it’s the first time you see Hermione and Ron like in tune. We’re usually so offbeat. We always are like going to miss each other and we kind of clash.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum loved the comedy of Ron and Hermione’s adventure to the Chamber of Secrets

Continuing on, Watson explained that she loved being able to explore the comedic beats of the scene with Grint. “And then in this one scene, we’re this real team, and it’s so funny,” she said. “We’re both so into it. That’s a couple of really [great] comedy moments, and I just really enjoyed [them]. Rupert’s a great comedic actor, so we had a really good time just really wringing the humor out of everything we could.”

Grint and Watson hated having to kiss one another

Interestingly enough, Ron and Hermione’s little adventure to the Chamber of Secrets also includes one of Watson’s least favorite scenes with Grint. Fans of the Harry Potter movies will recall that Ron and Hermione share their first kiss in the Chamber of Secrets. Both Watson and Grint were dreading filming that scene.

Since Watson and Grint grew up together, they had a sibling-type relationship, and it felt awkward to kiss one another. Furthermore, they both felt the pressure of nailing the scene because their characters had been building up to this moment in the previous seven movies. Still, they managed to put aside their awkwardness long enough to get the kissing scene complete. While it was hardly their favorite scene to shoot, many Harry Potter fans would argue that it was essential to the plot.

