Emma Watson Is Prepared for Future Work Due to the ‘Very Physical’ ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Since wrapping the final Harry Potter movie, Emma Watson has continued to build her resume. The actor has gone on to star in 11 films and one TV show since hanging up Hermione’s wand. Throughout the course of her career, Watson has portrayed everything from a Disney princess in Beauty and the Beast to a wounded teenager in The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Emma Watson did extensive training for some of her movies

Some of Watson’s roles post-Harry Potter have been pretty physically demanding. For example, when Watson portrayed Nicki Moore in The Bling Ring, she took pole dancing lessons. Meanwhile, for her role in Noah, Watson had to contend with both a fake pregnant belly and filming in fairly brutal weather conditions.

How the ‘Harry Potter’ movies prepared the actor for physically demanding roles

Fortunately for Watson, she was more than prepared for many of the physical demands that her roles required. For that, she credits her work on the Harry Potter movies. The English actor hasn’t been shy about how challenging filming the wildly popular movies could be. The final two films were especially taxing because her character was on the run. This meant that she was often shooting during challenging weather conditions to make the on-screen story seem believable.

“There’s something about Harry Potter films, and they were very physical,” Watson shared with Reuters. “We did a lot of stuff in Scotland. It was freezing cold, filming at four in the morning, working crazy hours.” While filming the Deathly Hallows movies might have been challenging, Watson admits that they did prepare her for a career in the entertainment industry. She feels confident about her ability to handle a challenging and demanding work schedule thanks to Harry Potter.

Watson feels that ‘Harry Potter’ provided her with great training for a career in entertainment

“It’s kind of comforting in a way to know that in some senses, nothing will be as hard as that again, and I’m pretty prepared for most things people can throw at me, whether it be animals, water, stunts, CGI (computer-generated imagery), whatever it is,” Watson shared. “It was a very good school in a way and set me up very well for this kind of environment and this kind of pressure.”

We’re sure that spending a decade working on the Harry Potter films provided Watson and her fellow castmates with a phenomenal training ground. Certainly, it doesn’t get much bigger than working on a massive film franchise. Considering each of the eight movies had a budget of at least $100 million, no expense was spared on the films. Watson seemed to learn a lot on the set of the movies. We’re sure her fans are interested in seeing which new projects she uses her acquired knowledge on next. Since she’s teased new projects in 2022, announcements could be just around the corner.

