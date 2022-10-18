Emma Watson Had Reservations About Splitting the Last ‘Harry Potter’ Book Up

These days, it’s hard to picture Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as one, singular, movie. The last two films in the franchise have very distinctive tones. While Part 1 focuses on the trio being on the run and hunting Horcruxes, Part 2 covers the final epic battle between Harry and Voldemort. But splitting the last book into two movies was a pretty polarizing choice at the time. Most Potterheads were thrilled to spend more time in the Wizarding World. However, some people questioned the need for two films. And it turns out Emma Watson was one of them.

Emma Watson considered quitting the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Watson, of course, spent an entire decade playing Hermione Granger, the brightest witch of the age. Ultimately, the Brown University alum is grateful that she stuck it out for all eight of the films. However, there were times when Watson seriously considered quitting the franchise. Initially, she only signed up for the first two Harry Potter films, and when it came time to renegotiate, she considered stepping down from the franchise.

Why the actor nearly gave up playing Hermione Granger

But why did Watson think about leaving such a successful franchise? One reason was the intense fame that she was experiencing. Additionally, like her character, the Noah actor was deeply passionate about her education. She desperately wanted to go to college, and the filming schedule for the Harry Potter movies certainly impeded that dream for a while. Ultimately, however, Watson stuck around because she wanted to see Hermione through until the very end.

Watson was overwhelmed when she first learned that the final ‘Harry Potter’ book was being split into two movies

But, like everyone else, Watson assumed that there would be just seven Harry Potter movies. When she learned that there would be eight, she was very taken aback. While speaking with Collider, she relayed her initial reaction to learning that the final book would be split into two films.

“At first, I’ll be honest, at first I was like ‘Oh my goodness’ cause we were doing [movie] 6 at the time, I was like ‘Oh my God, three more movies’ I was just overwhelmed, I was like wow that is a lot,” Watson explained. “I was like, ‘Is this a money spinner?’ you know, I was very cynical and dubious about it. I’ll be honest, I was not immediately impressed.”

Why did Watson have a change of heart?

So what changed for Watson? The actor ended up speaking with David Yates (who directed the last four Harry Potter movies) and the film’s producers. They explained to her the need for the two films and how difficult it would be to cram everything from the final book into one movie. Eventually, Watson understood that making two movies was the only way to give the franchise an appropriate send-off.

“As soon as I saw the logic behind it, I realized that it was absolutely the way we had to do it,” Watson explained. “So yeah, it made total sense, and I was totally behind it. Certainly, at first, I had my reservations.”

