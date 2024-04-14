Emma Watson once opened up about what she learned about herself through her time in the fashion industry.

Emma Watson made her mark beyond the Harry Potter franchise and acting. She once dabbled in the world of fashion in her earlier years. But eventually, Watson felt she needed to sever her connection with fashion to focus on what really mattered to her.

Emma Watson needed to step away from the fashion industry to focus on acting

Emma Watson | Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Watson has been the face of several brands ever since her teenage years. Apart from working with a few notable fashion and cosmetic companies, Watson also drew her attention for her own fashion sense on the red carpet.

Despite her success and growing popularity in the industry, however, she eventually thought it’d be best to leave fashion alone for a while. This came after Watson realized that acting was her true calling all along.

“It was fun when I was younger, but I don’t think it will be quite as much part of my future, honestly. Now that I know acting is the thing I want to do, that’s more where my passion is and my focus is,” Watson once told Savoir Flair (via Contact Music).

But Watson clarified that didn’t mean she lost complete interest in the world of fashion.

“I still find fashion very interesting, but it’s quite full-on. I am finding more and more that I don’t want to wear a dress and heavy make-up… I want to wear jeans more. It’s quite intense to do it all the time,” she said.

Emma Watson explained how her fashion changed after discovering herself

Watson confided that her growth as a person contributed to her fashion sense and vice versa. In a 2015 interview with Image, Watson reflected on how much of her identity growing up was tied to her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger.

“While my contemporaries were dying their hair and figuring out who they were, I was figuring out who Hermione was and how best to portray her,” Watson said.

But as Watson discovered more and more about herself, she started using fashion to express herself in a way she hadn’t before. And she described it as a very liberating feeling.

“I want to feel fabulous and comfortable and sexy and strong and beautiful. And if it’s making you uncomfortable, don’t do it. It’s so sad if you need to go home just because you need to sit down! Moving forward, I’m prioritising just feeling awesome,” she said. “I think using fashion as a means of expression is brilliant”.

This lined up with the overall outlook she had in her 20s, where she wanted to be more comfortable in her own skin.

“I actually do have things that I want to say and I want to be my most authentic self” she said. “I’m very interested in truth, in finding ways to be messy and unsure and flawed and incredible and great and my fullest self, all wrapped into one.”

Fashion also played a huge role in Watson’s grander ambitions. The actor was appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, a role she was interested in due to her fascination with fashion.

“One of the ways I became a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador was through my interest in fair-trade fashion. Because so many women design and make the clothes we wear, it’s primarily the working conditions of women that are affected by the decisions we make, so fashion is a feminist issue,” Watson said.

Emma Watson hates following fashion trends

While doing fashion, The Bling Ring star confided that she preferred to keep her style unique. Which was why she went out of her way to avoid fashion trends.

“I don’t follow trends much, because I don’t like to dress like everybody else. I think that’s why I hate trends, actually. But I do like to read fashion magazines so I don’t feel so isolated. I think my own style is classic and simple. I try to be elegant, but at the same time laid back and relaxed. If what you’re not feeling what you’re wearing or if you’re not sure, don’t wear it,” she once told Seventeen Magazine (via Stylecaster).