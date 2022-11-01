Emma Watson Was Shocked Learning British History From an American Perspective

Fans know Emma Watson for her acting projects and humanitarian efforts. She got into philanthropy to deal with the unwanted parts of immense fame. The actor has helped raise money for organizations dealing with various issues.

Watson had wanted to help with different causes, and she got her chance after graduating from college. She went to Brown University, and the campus broadened her views. For instance, she saw how the overall American curriculum taught British history.

Emma Watson enrolled at Brown University

While filming the last films of the Harry Potter series, Watson took some time off from schooling. She decided to resume her education in 2009, and she enrolled in a school in the United States. Her school of choice was Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Brown University is a private university and a part of the Ivy League. It is one of the leading research schools, and the curriculum appealed to Watson. She enjoyed being able to choose various subjects for her classes while focusing on a degree in English literature.

Watson was able to do different things due to that increased agency, like an independent study. The study she completed centered around the psychology and philosophy of human interaction. Specifically, she focused her research on how and why people fall in love.

It is unknown what conclusions Watson found when she finished her study. Nevertheless, she enjoyed the opportunities Brown University provided her. However, the curriculum had some aspects that surprised her and gave her a new perspective.

Emma Watson learned British history from an American perspective

Many college students take at least one history course, depending on their major. History classes can cover a wide range of topics from the American Civil War to Non-Western history. While at Brown University, Watson took a course on British history.

Some fans may have wondered what her thoughts were about the class. In an interview with British Vogue, Watson explained what it was like to study Britain’s history in the United States. She learned the facts differently in an American university compared to her education in England.

“I remember sitting in my lecture hall, and you know, listening to my professor and genuinely turning around in the middle, and I’m like, ‘is anyone else having some kind of breakdown here?'” Watson stated. “It was the first time I had a first-hand experience of realizing ‘oh my goodness, history is genuinely told from the perspective of who it’s told by.”

Nevertheless, one takeaway that Watson had was that she felt Britain’s education system needed reforming. She realized that there are some historical things schools barely talk about in Britain.

Emma Watson’s college experience influenced her activism

Watson’s experience with Brown University helped start her journey to activism. Watson realized she needed to analyze what she learned and the sources she read. She had “an awakening” and became involved in social justice movements like feminism.

Much of Watson’s work has involved promoting equal rights for women at home and worldwide. She has traveled to places like Bangladesh to spread awareness about the specific conditions women face. Other locations include Zambia in Africa.

In Zambia, Watson worked with the charity Camfed and pledged to get bikes to help women travel. Her efforts to advocate gender equality led to her becoming a UN Ambassador for women. Her activism also has led her to point out societal pressures.

Watson mentioned women experience more pressure to date and get married than men. She acknowledged it by creating a new dating term to describe her relationship status. While she has received criticism, she continues to strive to be a better advocate.

