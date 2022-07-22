Emma Watson Was ‘Shocked’ By How People Reacted When She Questioned Her Acting Career

Emma Watson was only 10 when she booked the role that would change the course of her life. For months, she had been auditioning for the role of Hermione Granger, sure that the part was hers for the taking. And when that dream became a reality, everything shifted for the actor. Suddenly the paparazzi was eager to know about the young girl who would portray the clever witch in the Harry Potter movies. Watson even had to temporarily move out of her home to avoid the media spectacle.

Despite the media hullabaloo, Watson was thrilled to portray the brave sorcerer. An avid reader herself, she felt a kinship with Hermione and felt like she was meant to portray her. But even though Watson was passionate about her famous character, she had other passions as well. The Bling Ring actor was also devoted to education, and filming and promoting the Harry Potter movies forced her to put those dreams on hold.

Emma Watson considered quitting the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Watson was so sure that she wanted to go to college that she actually considered quitting the Harry Potter franchise on more than one occasion. Her initial contract was only for the first two movies, so eight movies was a massive commitment. Ultimately, Watson decided to stay on board because she couldn’t bear to see anyone else step into the role of Hermione.

But even when Watson was sure she’d see Hermione through to the end, she wasn’t so sure that acting was her path. The actor didn’t know if becoming a professional actor was something that she wanted to pursue. In an interview with GQ UK, Watson shared that she spent time exploring other possible carer paths.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ alum considered other professions

“I think when I was younger, I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to act, so I played around with a few different ideas,” Watson shared. “I wasn’t sure whether I might want to write or whether I might want to do something in fashion. I wasn’t really focused in the same way that Dan [Radcliffe] was from the get-go.”

Though questioning your career path is a normal thing to do, many people had strong reactions to Watson’s adolescent ambivalence about a professional acting career. In a conversation with Interview Magazine, Watson reflected on getting criticism for entertaining other careers.

“I was a little bit shocked by people’s responses, too,” Watson shared. “Maybe it’s because, at the moment, there are so many people who want to be famous, so how could I not want this? Or, how could I not want to keep it forever? But I guess I just want to be sure it’s what I want. I was so young, and I don’t think I really knew the greatness of what I was signing on for.”

Watson debunked rumors that she was engaged and retiring from acting

Eventually, Watson did settle on being a professional actor. However, recently, she was battling rumors that she was potentially retiring to focus on her romantic relationship. After months of speculation, the Harry Potter alum took to her Twitter page to debunk the claims.

“Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” Watson penned. “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.” Considering Watson has teased upcoming projects in 2022, we’re sure her fans are waiting on bated breath for news.

