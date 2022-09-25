Emma Watson Has a Theory About ‘Little Women’

Over the last couple of years, there have been plenty of rumors about Emma Watson and her career. And while the Harry Potter alum has shut down claims that she is retiring from acting, it’s been a while since she’s taken on any new project. Watson’s last project was back in 2019 when she was cast in Greta Gerwig’s, Little Women as a replacement for Emma Stone.

Emma Watson is a long-time lover of ‘Little Women’

While Watson skipped the traditional press tour for Little Women, she found other ways to celebrate her involvement in the film. For example, the Noah star partnered with Book Fairies to hide thousands of copies of the eponymous books all over London. An avid reader, Watson has long since been a fan of Louisa May Alcott’s novel, on which Gerwig’s film is based.

The ‘Harry Potter’ alum believes the book’s characters are loosely based on author, Louisa May Alcott

In fact, Watson is such a fan of Alcott’s book that she’s developed theories around it and its author. In an interview with Vogue UK, the Bling Ring actor expressed the belief that Little Women is loosely based on her own life.

I have this theory,” Watson shared. “Louisa had a lot of sisters in real life, but I think also she kind of put a little piece of herself into all of the March sisters. I think it was a really good literary device to explain that there’s not one way to be a feminist – which we still seem to be struggling with.”

Watson believes her ‘Little Women’ character, Meg, is a feminist

Continuing on, Watson explains that she believes her character, Meg, is a feminist. Over the years, Meg’s character has been criticized for wanting to be a stay-at-home mom and wife. Unlike her sisters, who have other ambitions, Meg’s dreams are more aligned with traditional women’s roles of the time. However, Watson explains that Meg’s choices don’t make her any less of a feminist.

“With Meg’s character, her way of being a feminist is making the choice – because that’s really, for me anyway, what feminism is about,” the Little Women star shared. “Her choice is that she wants to be a full-time mother and wife. To Jo, being married is really some sort of prison sentence. But Meg says, ‘You know, I love him and I’m really happy and this is what I want. And just because my dreams are different from yours, it doesn’t mean they’re unimportant.’”

Watson has yet to announce her next film project

Clearly, Watson put a lot of thought into the character that she portrayed. We’re sure her loyal fans are excited to see what films she chooses to follow Little Women. While she has teased new projects in 2022, thus far she’s been tight-lipped about her next move.

