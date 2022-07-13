Emmys 2022: How Many Nominations Did ‘Moon Knight’ Get?

TL;DR:

Moon Knight received eight nominations for the Emmys 2022 — the most nods granted to any Marvel show this year.

Many fans are disappointed that Oscar Isaac did not receive a nod for his acting in Moon Knight.

Marvel has yet to confirm another season of Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight in ‘Moon Knight’ | Marvel Studios

Many Marvel fans are celebrating this week after four TV shows — Hawkeye, What If…?, Moon Knight, and Loki — each received multiple Emmy nominations. Moon Knight, the newest series of the group, premiered back in March with positive reception from fans and critics. The series stars Oscar Isaac as a museum employee who realizes he has Dissociative Identity Disorder and shares a body with an avatar for an Egyptian god. Moon Knight has the highest number of Emmy nods out of all the Marvel shows this year — here’s what it received.

‘Moon Knight’ Emmy nominations include Outstanding Cinematography and more

The Television Academy announced the Emmy Awards 2022 nominations on Tuesday, July 12. Moon Knight received eight nominations in total, all in creative categories. Here’s the full list of Moon Knight’s Emmy nominations, per the Academy:

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (F. Murray Abraham)

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Stunt Performance

Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Many fans think there should be 1 more ‘Moon Knight’ Emmy nomination for Oscar Isaac

While Moon Knight fans are thrilled about the nominations, some feel disappointed that Oscar Isaac didn’t receive an acting nod. During the first season, many viewers called for Isaac to earn nominations for his performance, particularly in episode 5.

“Oscar Isaac not getting an Emmy nomination for Moon Knight is my villain origin story tbh,” one fan tweeted after the nominations dropped.

“We were robbed, Oscar Isaac totally deserved an #Emmys nomination for his performance in #MoonKnight,” another user wrote.

Thankfully, Isaac did receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — just not for Moon Knight. Instead, it was for Scenes From a Marriage, his drama series on HBO.

“Oscar Isaac should’ve been nominated for #MoonKnight. He was absolutely brilliant in that show. Good that he’s nominated for another show, but Moon Knight was something else,” one Marvel fan wrote on Twitter.

Will’ Moon Knight’ have another season?

Congratulations to the team behind Marvel Studios' #MoonKnight on its 8 #Emmys nominations, including F. Murray Abraham for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, (Part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/hlJqwgIBgp — Moon Knight (@moonknight) July 12, 2022

At this time, Marvel has not yet renewed Moon Knight for season 2. It’s unclear if Isaac will have another chance to suit up as the titular hero — at least in the TV show. Even if the series does not go on, there have been talks of possibly continuing Moon Knight’s story in a movie, either standalone or with other Marvel heroes. For now, though, Marvel is leaving everyone in the dark.

The Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will then take place on Sept. 12. Check out the full list of this year’s nominations.

