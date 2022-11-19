‘Empire’ Alum Arrested For Another Domestic Violence Incident

An Empire alum is in trouble with the law…again. Bryshere Gray starred in the hit FOX musical drama as Hakeem Lyon for six seasons. He hasn’t been in many projects since, and it appears it could be due to his troubled personal life. Gray was recently arrested for a domestic violence incident, the second in two years.

L-R: Jussie Smollett as Jamal Lyon, Bryshere Gray as Hakeem Lyon and Trai Byers as Andre Lyon in EMPIRE | FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Bryshere Gray arrested for a recent domestic violence incident

Madame Noire reports that an unidentified woman called the police and said Gray, also known professionally as Yazz the Greatest, was getting verbally and physically aggressive with her. The woman claims Gray threw a box of food at her, pulled her hair, and shouted at her. The reported incident went down in Maricopa, Arizona. She told police that Gray’s “behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety.”

She claims she and Gray were seeing each other romantically before the drama ensued. Due to Gray currently being on parole, the incident is a violation of his current terms. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest. At the time of MN’s report, he was still sitting in jail. Despite such, TMZ noted that Gray’s name doesn’t appear when entered in the inmate search. His probation agreement states he’s to be on probation for three years.

The ‘Empire’ alum has been in trouble for a similar incident previously

This isn’t Gray’s first domestic violence charge. A July 2020 report from Billboard Magazine reveals that he was arrested following a domestic dispute with his wife, Candice Jimdar, in Arizona. A call was placed to 911, revealing that Jidmar alleged she was assaulted at their home.

A press release regarding the situation claims Jimdar made the call after being given a ride by someone she flagged down at a gas station. Jimdar told the driver Gray assaulted her for several hours.

Per BOSSIP, she alleged Gray abused and held her hostage before she got away. He was later arrested after a standoff with an Arizona SWAT team. The release notes that Jidmar had “numerous visible injuries” on her body and said that Gray strangled her to the point where she once lost consciousness.

According to a report from TMZ, he entered a guilty plea for domestic violence and was sentenced to 10 days in jail. He also was ordered to pay restitution and enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program.

His police interview in the 2020 incident is described as bizarre

Upon Gray being interviewed by police regarding the incident, BOSSIP reported that his responses were bizarre. Despite being married, Gray initially tells police that Jimdar is his “best friend.”

When asked if the two were married, Gray responds, “In a way,” adding, “We have an open relationship as well, so I allow her to have a boyfriend because I’m really busy.”

Gray claimed Jidmar threatened to harm herself. She confirmed such to the police, explaining she threatened to hurt herself in the past to try to stop Gray from beating her, noting that Gray abused her more than a dozen times previously. Gray reportedly has bipolar disorder and ADHD but refuses to take his medication.