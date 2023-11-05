John and Abbie Duggar are married with two kids. So are Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. Both couples seemingly raced down the aisle, but did they?

The Duggar kids keep things moving in the romance department. While appearing on the family’s reality TV shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, they explained their courtship rules and made it clear that they keep things chaste before marriage. That doesn’t seem too hard, considering how quickly they have raced down the aisle. While most Duggar courtships have led to marriage sooner rather than later, some couples knew quicker than others that they were ready to say “I do.” Two Duggar couples announced their engagements within 40 days of publicly acknowledging their relationship.

Abbie Burnett and John David Duggar had the quickest courtship

John and Abbie Duggar married in 2018. John, the second eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was closing in on 30 when he finally found his match. He quickly decided to make it official once he found her. John announced his courtship in late June 2018. Twenty-nine days later, the couple were engaged. They were married before the year’s end.

John and Abbie are pretty lowkey about their relationship. The couple is known for taking long breaks from social media. Still, there is reason to believe the couple actually knew each other for much longer than they let on when Counting On documented their early relationship. According to a Reddit AMA, the Duggar family and the Burnett family were well acquainted years before John and Abbie got together. In fact, according to a Redditor who grew up with Abbie, the Duggars often stayed with Abbie’s family when they were in town.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo were engaged quickly, too.

Jinger Vuolo was introduced to her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, by her brother-in-law, Ben Seewald. Their courtship got off to a rocky start, but eventually, the couple did get together. Once they were officially a couple, they wasted no time. Jinger and Jeremy announced their courtship in June 2016. They announced their engagement the following month.

While their courtship lasted just over 30 days, they were introduced to each other more than a year earlier. Still, things didn’t get romantic until December 2015. Jeremy had a lengthy questionnaire to fill out, first. He also had to win over Jim Bob Duggar.

There might be more to the story for some Duggar couples, though

While John and Abbie and Jinger and Jeremy appeared to commit their lives to each other within months of beginning their relationships, there might be more to the story for some Duggar couples, even ones that appeared to rush to the chapel. Justin Duggar shocked the world in 2020 when he announced his courtship to Claire Spivey. He was just 17. Even more shocking was the engagement announcement that came just days after his 18th birthday. The engagement announcement came less than two months after his courtship announcement.

While Claire and Justin seemed to be in a rush to get married, the young couple dated much longer than anyone knew. According to several sources, Justin and Claire had been together for over a year when they announced their courtship. Claire claims they were together for months before even the families were made aware.