Erika Jayne Reveals Unprecedented ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion Iciness – ‘None of Us Hugged Each Other’

Erika Jayne teased a dramatic and historically divisive Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, revealing that RHOBH friendships were destroyed after the reunion – not Aspen.

Jayne and the rest of the cast were fresh off filming the RHOBH Season 12 reunion. And she and executive producer Andy Cohen reflected on the reunion during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. She described the reunion as explosive with an icy outcome.

All’s well does not end well on the ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 reunion

Jayne also said for the first time ever, the cast did not leave as friends. Usually, Housewives casts will take a post-reunion photo together. They will often go out to dinner as a group after a reunion. Jayne said the fallout was too intense.

Cohen asked Jayne what she thought of the RHOBH reunion. She began her reply with a long sigh. “It was a lot,” she said on WWHL. “I mean, it was really trying. And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us. I don’t know how you felt about it,” she added gesturing to Cohen.

“But it was tough,” she emphasized. “I will say this. None of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off.”

Andy Cohen said ‘RHOBH’ fans will see why he didn’t push the cast to hug or take a photo

Co-guest and Housewives superfan actor Michael Rapaport looked stunned. Cohen confirmed the no cast photo comment. “That was a first,” Cohen said. “And I didn’t even kind of push it. And I think when you see … you will see why.”

Massive drama is already teased this season. From Lisa Rinna lashing out at the cast after her mother’s death, to Sutton Stracke taking a beating almost every episode – no one seems safe from a lashing this season. Newbie Diana Jenkins and Rinna seemingly teased on Instagram they may not return to the show, but nothing is confirmed.

The ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 reunion damaged friendships – not the trip to Aspen

After a painful trip to Aspen that clearly divided the group, an RHOBH fan asked Jayne if the trip ruined friendships. On the WWHL After Show, Jayne said it wasn’t the trip that caused problems. “A lot of my relationships … I think more so the reunion than Aspen,” she said about what has impacted her friendships with the RHOBH cast.

“Because we said a lot of things at the reunion and there were some really big developments after that I think had more of an impact,” she added. Those developments likely included the massive social media drama caused by the Garcelle Beauvais and Jenkins feud that ultimately ended up hurting Beauvais’s son Jax.

Also, Jenkins recently made a public proclamation that she would donate $100,000 to the victims of the Lion Air plane crash– a legal case Jayne’s estranged attorney husband Tom Girardi handled. Girardi is accused of embezzling the settlement funds into his private account. During the latest RHOBH Season 12 episodes, the cast urged Jayne to consider donating her million-dollar earrings to the families left behind. She reacted by verbally attacking the cast.

