Erika Jayne Slams Jennifer Lawrence With Savage Stone-Faced Response to Her ‘RHOBH’ Evil Remark

In a savage, emotionless manner, Erika Jayne hit back at Jennifer Lawrence after the actor called Jayne “evil” and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils Season 12 “boring.”

Jayne appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which is when Cohen asked Jayne about Lawrence’s dig at her. Jayne’s response was ice cold.

Erika Jayne said Jennifer Lawrence could join ‘RHOBH’ and ‘unmask the ugly parts of her personality’

Jayne said it is easy to throw stones at glass houses. “Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real-time on television,” she replied to Cohen’s question. “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well.”

Jayne sat there expressionless, looking stone-faced after her delivery in a very “mic drop” moment. Cohen couldn’t help but call out the delivery. “Ohhh … look she doesn’t even flinch after she says it, too,” Cohen observed.

Jennifer Lawrence said Erika Jayne needs a publicist

Lawrence, who is a self-proclaimed fan of RHOBH, said she isn’t loving the current season. During an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, Variety asked Lawerence for her opinion on RHOBH Season 12. That’s when she launched into criticism of the show and Jayne.

“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil,” Lawrence said. “I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.” She also wanted the rest of the cast to reach Jayne in terms of how she’s coming across to fans this season.

The latest episodes of the show are a likely example. When the cast begged Jayne to have empathy for the victims of the Lion Air plane crash, she angrily shot back that she only has empathy for herself. Jayne’s estranged husband’s law firm handled the Lion Air 610 plane crash. Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi represented the families who sued the airline and won a settlement. The families claim they never received a dime from the settlement and Girardi is accused of embezzling the settlement money into his personal account.

Erika isn’t the only ‘Housewife’ on Jennifer Lawrence’s radar

Jayne isn’t the only Housewife getting dragged by Lawrence. Lawrence had some choice words about Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, another cast member in legal trouble. “[Jen Shah] has the strongest case of personality disorder I’ve ever seen in my life,” she told Vanity Fair. “You know those people who don’t take any accountability ever—to where you almost feel jealous? Total lack of accountability, lack of shame. I’m almost like, How dare you? I lie in bed worrying about accidentally hurting someone’s feelings, worrying about everything. That’s probably why it burns my biscuit so much.”

Shah was arrested in 2021 for being involved in a national telemarketing fraud scheme. She is currently facing prison time.

Lawrence also recently joked about Bethenny Frankel from The Real Housewives of New York City not being a real chef. The comment was a reference to Kelly Bensimon telling Frankel she was a cook not a chef on RHONY.

“Wash your feet when you get home, and if you see Bethenny Frankel, tell her she’s not a chef.” Lawrence joked to Vogue. Adding, “She is [a chef].”