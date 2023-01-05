Etiquette Expert Claims the Royal Family Has Specific Rules for Drinking Tea

The royal family appears to have rules for every section of their public and personal lives. These rules include how to sit, keep oneself groomed, and behave when representing the family in a public setting in an appropriate manner. However, there is one somewhat surprising rule. An etiquette expert claims the royal family even has a standard for drinking tea.

What are the formal rules the British royal family must abide?

The British royal family must abide by a different set of rules than commoners. Per a story published by Harpers Bazaar, the royal family is not allowed to play Monopoly, a rule enforced by Queen Elizabeth. The board game is reportedly too competitive.

Every royal bride must carry myrtle in their bouquet, as Kate Middleton did on her wedding day to Prince William. PDA is also restricted.

Members of the royal family are not allowed to sign autographs or take selfies with those who line up to meet them. Royals wishing to marry must ask for the approval of the ruling monarch. When members of the monarchy travel, they must pack an all-black ensemble in case of a family death.

The family doesn’t eat shellfish due to the risk of food poisoning, and only married women wear tiaras. Most surprisingly, if royals need to exit the room during dinner but haven’t finished their food, they cross their utensils, so staff doesn’t remove their plate. After completing a meal, they place the utensils at an angle.

Etiquette expert claims the royal family also has rules for tea drinking

Myka Meier, the founder of New York-based Beaumont Etiquette, shared how royals also have rules for drinking tea during an appearance on ABC Television. Having an afternoon cup is as much a social event as a relaxing moment in their day.

Meier explained that the family is expected to use a cup, saucer, and teaspoon during a formal royal event. “The cup handle must be at three o’clock, with the spoon on the saucer.”

The cup and saucer must always remain on the table unless the royal needs to stand up, in which case they can pick it up. Also, wrapping both hands around the cup or placing a few fingers inside the handle is a no-no.

Instead, Meier claims royals must “pinch and support,” where the thumb meets the index finger to grab the cup’s handle. They should tuck the rest of their fingers.

There are even more rules when it comes to teatime in the royal household

If the regulations mentioned above were not enough, Meier says there are even more lessons one must abide by as a tea drinker in the royal family. There are even rules for how to stir one’s tea properly.

She claims that when it comes to stirring, the spoon must not turn circularly. Instead, the spoon must move back and forth, likening the movement to moving the spoon from 12 to 6 o’clock.

Noise is also forbidden, so stirring too aggressively or clinking your teaspoon on the saucer is prohibited. And, despite what many non-royals believe, they do not stick their pinkies out while drinking tea.