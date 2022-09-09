‘Euphoria’ Actor Angus Cloud Once Broke Into a Zoo and Jumped in the Kangaroo Cage

The world went crazy over the premiere of the second season of Euphoria, which aired on HBO on Jan. 9, 2022. Despite all the buzz, Angus Cloud’s performance as the sympathetic drug dealer, Fezco, was the season’s most memorable moment.

It’s no secret that Cloud is one of Euphoria’s most popular newcomers. The 24-year-old star is already making waves in Hollywood. However, the actor is very different from his on-screen persona. Unlike Fez, who was forced to mature quickly, Cloud is still a child at heart.

Angus Cloud was discovered on the streets of NYC by a casting agent for his role of Fez

Before being cast in Euphoria, Angus Cloud had no experience in acting. At the age of 18, Cloud had no intention of pursuing acting and was working as a waiter in a New York City chicken-and-waffles joint. Eléonore Hendricks, a casting scout for the then-to-be-released HBO drama Euphoria, approached Cloud one day as he strolled down a Brooklyn street.

Earlier this year, Cloud talked to The Face about it, saying, “She gave me her phone number, so I called her. I went, they had me do a couple auditions and whatnot, and then I flew out to film the pilot in LA.” The show’s casting director, Jennifer Venditti, contacted Cloud after being impressed by his on-camera interview.

Venditti claimed in a Variety interview that although Cloud has a tough, street-like vibe about him, he is actually a compassionate, curious, and open individual. She added that the Euphoria actor is charming and excellent in front of the camera.

So it was that Cloud got cast as Fezco, a fan favorite who was supposed to die in Euphoria’s first season but is now returning for a third.

Cloud once broke into a zoo and jumped in the kangaroo cage

The Euphoria actor has an adventurous spirit. Talking to Eléonore Hendricks and Jennifer Venditti, Euphoria’s casting directors, Angus Cloud casually mentions breaking into a couple of zoos. “You just go over the fence at the zoo. Go into the kangaroo cage, see some animals, and get kicked out.”

The ‘Euphoria’ actor fell into a construction pit as a kid and still has brain damage from it

The low-key drug dealer Fezco, played by Angus Cloud, suffers a skull fracture in Euphoria, leaving him with a massive scar on his head. However, the actual story that led to Cloud’s scar, which is absolutely real, is perhaps much more gruesome than the made-up one. Cloud discussed the near-death event that left him with very mild brain damage at the age of 14 in an interview with Variety.

Cloud slipped into a construction pit he hadn’t spotted in the dark while on a walk through downtown Oakland, California, after becoming separated from friends. He woke up at the bottom 12 hours later with his skull cracked, making it extremely difficult for him to climb out. However, he eventually got out.

Cloud amazingly made it back to his mother’s house on the bus while operating in survival mode. She thankfully prevented him from falling asleep. He said, “I would have died.” His mother took him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and got the scar.

What’s next for Angus Cloud?

Since his first television appearance on Euphoria, Angus Cloud has starred in advertising campaigns for several major companies, including AMIRI and Ralph Lauren. According to IMDb, he will also soon be seen in the upcoming thriller, The Line, and the true-crime film Your Lucky Day.

Cloud wants to “keep doing cool projects” regardless of his involvement with Euphoria. He dropped hints that he might be open to doing more comedic projects or even a superhero movie. All we can say is that Cloud is a much more complex individual than the character he plays on Euphoria.

