‘Euphoria’: Alexa Demie Was Surrounded By Synchronicities While Auditioning for Maddy

The audition process can be a brutal one. Actors often have to go through multiple rounds of auditions before they learn whether or not they got the role. Alexa Demie’s audition for Euphoria was certainly no exception. The role of Maddy Perez was a coveted one, and Demie had to prove that she was the right person to bring the bold 18-year-old to life. Fortunately, the actor was receiving plenty of signs that the role was hers for the taking.

Demie had already been working in entertainment for a few years before the audition for Euphoria came through her inbox. Prior to reading the pilot for the hit HBO show, she, like Zendaya, was having a hard time connecting to material that she liked. However, after reading the role of Maddy, she knew that she wanted to be a part of the dark drama.

The synchronicities started right away for Demie. She first learned about Euphoria through Augustine Frizzell, who directed the pilot. Exactly a year prior, the “Leopard Limo” singer had nearly been cast in Frizzell’s film, Never Goin’ Back, but ultimately lost the role to another actor. Still, Frizzell personally emailed the actor, saying that she loved her and felt certain they’d work together on another project in the future. Exactly a year later, Frizzell sent Demie an email with info about Euphoria.

The Mid90s actor got clues about her fellow castmates

But the synchronicities didn’t stop there. Demie seemed to be getting hints from the universe about her future castmates. Whether it was from gut instinct or physical signs, Demie was surrounded by little clues.

“When I was driving to the audition, I saw Jacob walking and thought, ‘That’s Nate,'” Demie shared in an interview with W Magazine. “I just knew. And then they had told me Zendaya was up for Rue, and I saw a license plate that said ‘ZISRUE’—and we all call her Z. All this crazy s***.”

Demie was surrounded by synchronicities during her ‘Euphoria’ audition process

Demie was even seeing signs when she was out to eat. “I even went to a deli and was getting a sandwich and the cheese was called Euphoria,” she explained. “All this synchronicity around the show started happening when I was in the process of getting it.”

Clearly, Demie was fated to play the role of Maddy. Whether she was purposely looking for signs during her audition process or simply being bombarded with them is pretty inconsequential. After all, the synchronicities clearly led to her booking the role. We are sure fans of Euphoria can’t picture anyone else playing Maddy. It will certainly be interesting to see what the dynamic character gets up to in season 3.

