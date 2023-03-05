‘Euphoria’ Fans Have Never Seen the Scene Sydney Sweeney Auditioned With

Sydney Sweeney has certainly stolen her fair share of scenes throughout her tenure on Euphoria. From proclaiming, “I HAVE NEVER, EVER, BEEN HAPPIER!” to drunkenly puking in the hot tub, it’s clear why many consider the actor to be the breakout star of the series. Sweeney’s meticulous preparation process ensures that she’s able to give each scene her all. But, Euphoria fans haven’t even seen the scene that the actor auditioned with that earned her a spot in the cast.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard on ‘Euphoria’ | Eddy Chen/HBO

How Sydney Sweeney got cast in ‘Euphoria’

While some Euphoria cast members went through multiple rounds of auditions, Sweeney’s experience was a one-and-done type deal. However, earning her spot in the cast wasn’t without its challenges. While Sweeney may seem like the perfect Cassie Howard now, Euphoria’s casting director didn’t initially feel that she was right for the role. Sweeney was told that she shouldn’t bother auditioning, but she wasn’t willing to take no for an answer. Since her agents at Paradigm had other clients going out for the role, Sweeney was able to get the audition sides. She put herself on tape performing the scene and sent it to the Euphoria team. It wasn’t long after that she was offered the coveted role in the cast.

The actor auditioned with a scene that is not in the show

But just what was the scene that Sweeney auditioned with that led her to booking her role in the show? While speaking with Emmys, the Fifty-Fifty Films founder revealed that it wasn’t one that fans of Euphoria would recognize. “It was actually not a scene that was in the show,” Sweeney shared when asked what scene she auditioned with. “A lot of times projects do that so that it doesn’t give away a character’s storyline or the show’s storyline. So they’ll either write a separate scene for the character or they’ll just pull from other projects and have you audition.”

Which ‘Euphoria’ scenes did Sweeney really enjoy filming?

While Cassie, might not always be having the best time, Sweeney admits she loves the wild rides that Cassie has taken her on thus far. “I thoroughly enjoyed every up and down that Cassie went through; all of her roller coasters and journeys,” Sweeney shared when asked about a standout scene from the sophomore season of Euphoria. “I’d like to say I’m proud of all of it.”

Of course, there was one scene, in particular, that Sweeney really had a blast filming. She enjoyed the fun she got to have in the hot tub scene when she was playing drunk. This is especially true since, in her real life, Sweeney drinks water almost exclusively. “I think I enjoyed it more than anything because I don’t drink,” she explained. “So it was kind of fun to get to play a side of myself that I would not be doing. I felt more free than anything, diving into sides of myself where I wouldn’t actually go.”

Clearly, Sweeney has been making the best of the scenes she’s been given even before she officially joined the Euphoria cast. We’re sure fans are interested to see what she gets up to in season 3.