‘Euphoria’ Filmed on Haunted Grounds Where 40 People Were Murdered

For the most part, the set of Euphoria is manmade. The talented set designers work tirelessly to build a world that looks realistic but doesn’t actually exist in real life. Instead, these sets exist only on the stage of the Sony backlot, where most of the show is filmed. In fact, fans may recall that Sydney Sweeney gave viewers a tour of the soundstage in behind-the-scenes footage for the show.

Nika King as Leslie Bennett and Zendaya as Rue Bennett | Eddy Chen/HBO

‘Euphoria’ shoots on location in addition to the Sony backlot

Of course, Euphoria isn’t exclusively shot at Sony. Occasionally, the hit HBO show is shot on-location. This means that the cast and crew travel to a location that has been scouted and film the show there instead. These locations can be anything from a diner to a mansion. But the most bizarre location where Euphoria was filmed is undoubtedly on haunted grounds.

Sydney Sweeney recalls filming an episode on haunted grounds where 40 people were murdered

In an interview with Collider, Sweeney recalled the last day of filming for Euphoria Season 1. The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star shared that she was completley freaked out while filming. She admitted that the cast and crew were filming in a place where dozens of people had been previously murdered.

“We were filming at this old mental facility that got shut down because the mental patients escaped and murdered 40 of the groundskeepers, and now they say that the place is haunted,” Sweeney recalled. “Someone filmed a movie there a year ago, and the janitor started talking himself, and then randomly one of the cops that was on the movie.”

Sweeney reveals that the former mental facility was very creepy

Continuing on, Sweeney explained the reaction the Euphoria cast had when they learned where they were filming was haunted. “We were like, ‘Oh, my god, and now we’re filming here?!'” Sweeney exclaimed. “We were exploring, and all of the lights were off and we went into the basement, where there was a morgue. It was the creepiest place that I’ve ever been to, and we were filming there, all day and all night. Nobody mentioned, ‘Hey, people get murdered.'”

Fortunately, the Euphoria cast and crew escaped from their final day of filming unscathed. And while filming in an old mental facility may have been creepy, Sweeney admits that there were plenty of joyful days on set as well. Citing the carnival episode in season 1, the Handmaid’s Tale alum shared that some episodes were a blast to film.

The ‘Euphoria’ cast had a lot of fun days on set

“There were honestly so many fun days,” Sweeney explained about shooting Euphoria. “The carnival was a blast because we actually got to hang out and go on the rides. Whenever we were at Sony, and we were there for eight months, it became our playground. And then, there were the football scenes. Yes, it’s a very intense show, but we had a blast filming it. We had a lot of fun, and we just all hung out and got to know each other.”

