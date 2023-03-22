‘Euphoria’: Season 1 Cost $165 Million to Make

Fans of Euphoria have been waiting anxiously for it to return with Season 3. But do you know how much it costs to make this acclaimed high school drama? Apparently, the expense has been worth the investment because the ratings have been stellar.

But Euphoria definitely came with a steep price tag, and it’s not alone. TV series are getting more expensive as the industry changes, and you won’t believe how much some shows cost.

Hunter Schafer as Jules and Zendaya as Rue | Eddy Chen/HBO

‘Euphoria’ was expensive from the beginning

From the time it debuted in 2019, Euphoria was a hit. The star-studded cast and intense storylines made it the sort of show that’s not just a favorite–it’s an obsession. According to The Things, HBO studio executives did what they could to make that happen, and they have really invested in the series from the start.

The first season of the show cost roughly $165 million to create. That breaks down to about $11 million per episode. While there are TV shows that cost more to make, it’s still pretty expensive.

Part of that cost comes from the sizeable cast that’s full of big names. Zendaya is probably the best-known actor in the group, so it’s safe to guess that she gets paid the most. The exact details of her income aren’t known, but her castmates are earning healthy amounts. Reportedly, Sydney Sweeney makes $350,000, and Angus Cloud takes home $230,000.

Why are TV shows so expensive?

According to Variety, the trend in TV shows is that they’re getting more pricey to make. As different streaming services compete to have the next breakout hit, the amount of money they pour into their productions escalates. “I think more and more today, as the prices are rising, you hear the term ‘unsustainable,'” said TV producer and executive Warren Littlefield.

“I guess different services, different platforms will determine what’s acceptable for them. … The $10 million-an-episode budget used to be an extraordinary number. While that’s a lot of money, it’s just not considered extraordinary anymore.”

Those big budgets go toward location shoots, high-cost stars, and the services required by those stars, such as personal trainers, elite make-up artists, and hair stylists. The costs add up quickly. Game of Thrones cost $16 million per episode, with the two final installments being even more expensive. The Crown started out costing $13 million per episode, and the price tag only increased from there. WandaVision rang in at an astonishing $25 million per episode, and Stranger Things even topped that at $30 million.

Waiting for Season 3

Euphoria was renewed for a third season over a year ago, but Digital Spy reports that the new season still doesn’t have a firm start date. Fans are hoping to see it return this year, but they may have to wait until the beginning of 2024.

Most of the cast will be returning for the third season, including Zendaya, whose star has only climbed since the series began in 2019. It’s rumored that she may make $1 million per episode. On top of that, there’s even talk of her famous boyfriend, Tom Holland, possibly making a cameo appearance in the new season.

It seems clear that the next installment of Euphoria won’t be any less expensive to make. As the stars grow more famous, it’s probably only going to get more costly to produce. But all of that investment seems to be paying off. Fans of the show are willing to wait years for the return of their favorite high school intrigue.