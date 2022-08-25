‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Barbie Ferreira Announces Her Exit From the Series

Euphoria will be back for season 3 without Barbie Ferreira. The actor recently announced that she won’t return to her role as Kat Hernandez. The announcement follows rumors of an alleged feud between Ferreira and showrunner Sam Levinson. Here’s what you need to know about her departure from the series.

Kat Hernandez comes out of her shell in ‘Euphoria’

Ferreira portrayed Kat in Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2. In season 1, Kat is a wallflower who her classmates often tease due to her weight. Despite this, Kat started writing fanfiction which blew up on the internet. Her friends have no idea that she has adoring online fans. After noticing that her leaked sex tape garnered male attention, Kat becomes a cam girl and changes her appearance to a much bolder style.

In season 2, Kat starts dating Ethan Daley. Although Ethan is very sweet to her, she struggles with being unhappy in her relationship. Eventually, Kat breaks up with Ethan by telling him she has a terminal illness, which he realizes is a lie. Kat also faces the “toxic positivity” of the internet in season 2 while she deals with her own self-loathing.

Barbie Ferreira recently announced that she won’t return to her role as Kat for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Ferreira recently announced via an Instagram story that she will not be returning for Euphoria Season 3. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her, and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Ferreira refuted rumors of an alleged feud with showrunner Sam Lewinson

Ferreira’s departure follows rumors of an alleged feud with Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson supposedly leading her character to get less screen time in season 2. However, the actor refuted these rumors in March 2022 interview with Insider.

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” she told the outlet. “I’ve seen so many different things, and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

Ferreira continued saying, “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff.” Ferreira did not give a reason for her departure from Euphoria on her Instagram story.

The 25-year-old actor recently voice-acted in an episode of Robot Chicken. She also appeared in Jordan Peele’s latest horror film, Nope.

All episodes of Euphoria are currently streaming on HBO Max.

