‘Euphoria’ Season 3 May Start Filming Sooner Than Fans Think

It appears that the popularity of Euphoria only seems to increase. In its sophomore season, HBO revealed that it is one of its most popular shows in recent history. And just yesterday, the show received a whopping 16 Emmy nominations from the Television Academy. Naturally, many fans are waiting on bated breath for Euphoria Season 3. And viewers just might get more episodes sooner than they think.

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 photocall” Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike, and Austin Abrams | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

‘Euphoria’ takes nearly a year to film

It’s no secret that Euphoria takes an extraordinarily long time to film. Because of the intricate cinematography, a single scene could take over a week to shoot. Season 2, for example, was shot exclusively on film. So, if the camera rolled out in the middle of a scene, the cast and crew would have to reset and shoot it again. Furthermore, because Sam Levinson (writer and creator) often works without a shot list and rewrites scenes on the spot, filming takes even longer.

Sydney Sweeney reveals that the cast and crew plan to reunite soon

Considering the busy schedules of the Euphoria cast and the fact that the sophomore season filmed for a staggering 10 months, many viewers aren’t expecting Euphoria Season 3 until 2024 at the earliest. However, the show may just make a quicker return than is expected. Recently, Sydney Sweeney teased that filming for the third season may start again in the near future.

“We will all be getting back together soon,” Sweeney shared with Variety when asked when Euphoria Season 3 would begin shooting. “I don’t know if I can actually say when, but soon.” Sweeney, of course, portrays Cassie Howard in the hit show. Her performance in season 2 actually earned her an Emmy nomination and Sweeney is looking forward to jumping back into her character.

What does Sweeney hope for her character, Cassie Howard, in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

“I’ve fallen in love with Cassie, and she’s on such a crazy roller coaster,” the Euphoria actor explained. “I selfishly hope that she might still be on the ride, it’s really fun for me to be able to stretch my legs and challenge myself in that way. But I believe and trust Sam and what he does with these characters in the story. So I’m just excited to see what’s next.”

Of course, Sweeney stays booked and busy, so she’s got another character to tackle before she starts filming season 3 of Euphoria. The actor-producer is currently preparing to make her Marvel debut. Sweeney is currently in pre-production for Madame Web. Sony has been very hush-hush about the entire film, but Sweeney will be starring alongside Dakota Johnson for the feature film.

“I can’t really say anything about my character, but I’m very excited,” Sweeney shared of Madame Web. “My first Marvel movie. So it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of training and just prep work to get into it.” Clearly, Sweeney is enjoying building yet another character. Only time will tell if she gets back into Cassie’s shoes by the year’s end and begins filming for Euphoria Season 3.

