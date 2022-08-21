‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Finally Explained the Distinctive Scar on His Head, Says He Has ‘Minor Brain Damage’

HBO’s Euphoria has made stars out of Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi, but one of its biggest star-making moments was casting Angus Cloud. The actor is known for his distinctive voice and looks, especially the scar on his forehead. Cloud recently shared the serious accident behind how he got the injury.

How Angus Cloud scored his starring role on ‘Euphoria’

Cloud grew up in Oakland, California, where he attended the School of Product Design at Oakland School for the Arts. His Euphoria co-star Zendaya also attended the performing arts high school.

After graduation, Cloud headed to New York, where he worked at a restaurant in Brooklyn. It was there that he was scouted by Euphoria’s casting director, Jennifer Venditti. His role as local drug dealer Fezco catapulted him to stardom. However, a scary accident in 2013 could have ended his career success before it even began.

Angus Cloud suffered ‘minor brain damage’ after dangerous fall

Euphoria star Angus Cloud at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

While talking to Variety, Cloud revealed that the scar on his scalp came from a broken skull — on Friday the 13th, no less. While walking home after hanging out with friends, Cloud accidentally fell into a construction pit.

“I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom,” he shared. “I was trapped. I eventually climbed out after — I don’t know how long. It was hella hard to climb out because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn’t, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain. But they wasn’t [sic] gonna find me down there. I found myself. Or God found me, whatever you want to call it.”

Cloud managed to climb out of the 10-foot-deep pit and caught a bus home. His mother initially thought he was on drugs — “my pupils was hella dilated” — but after Cloud could not speak in clear sentences, she insisted they head to the hospital.

“My mama took me to the children’s hospital, and they saved my life,” Cloud explained. “That’s what the scar’s from. They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and — s–t, sealed me back up, and that was that.”

Cloud spent five days in the ICU and a few more in non-intensive care units as he recovered, but the actor shrugged off the incident.

“It was damn near like nothing really happened,” Cloud continued. “I’m so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it’s so minor it ain’t even really worth speaking about.”

Angus Cloud’s upcoming movie roles

Angus cloud says acting is “the best job” he’s ever had, but also thinks there’s “plenty of other stuff” he could see himself doing. Like what?



“Buy a boat. Find an island. Post up in a tent. See what happens next.” https://t.co/FZvKPVU0uH pic.twitter.com/WoKorZ2DSW — Variety (@Variety) August 10, 2022

Cloud is now one of the biggest up-and-coming actors in Hollywood, even though he still doesn’t have many roles under his belt. Aside from Euphoria, Cloud has appeared in the 2021 movie North Hollywood, as well as music videos for stars like Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD, and Becky G.

The actor has two movies in the works, though: a role in The Things They Carried, a movie based on a memoir from a Vietnam soldier, and Your Lucky Day, a thriller that follows a hostage situation in a convenience store after someone buys a winning lottery ticket.

RELATED: ‘Euphoria’: Angus McCloud Opens Up About Working With Maude Apatow in Season 2