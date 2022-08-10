‘Euphoria’: Sydney Sweeney Called Sam Levinson ‘A Madman’ After 1 Call

It’s hard to picture the Euphoria cast without Sydney Sweeney. Her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the sophomore season of the show earned her an Emmy nomination. But Sweeney could’ve easily turned down her chance to be on the show. The actor had been offered another role on a Netflix series and had to choose between it and Euphoria. However, after speaking with Sam Levinson, her choice was clear.

Sydney Sweeney agreed to join the ‘Euphoria’ cast after talking with Sam Levinson

Levinson, of course, is the creative behind Euphoria. The showrunner is the sole writer behind the HBO series. He also is the frequent director of the series, directing all but 3 episodes. When Sweeney was deciding whether or not she should join the cast, she requested a call with Levinson. During this call, the writer was able to share Cassie’s full season 1 arc with The Voyeurs alum. This cemented her decision to sign on to the show, which was then just a pilot.

Levinson called the double Emmy nominee while she was at a baseball game

Of course, Sweeney’s first phone call with Levinson would hardly be her last. The writer would call The Players Table producer up again to impart some info about Cassie’s arc in Euphoria Season 2. Sweeney was actually at a baseball game when Levinson called her to tell her about the Cassie-Nate-Maddy love triangle. While speaking to Thrillist, Sweeney admits that she was shocked by her character’s trajectory.

Sweeney called Levinson a madman after learning about Cassie’s arc in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

“I was like, ‘Sam, what’s up?’ and he’s goes, ‘So, what do you think is the craziest thing Cassie can do next season?'” Sweeney shared, detailing the shocking phone call. “I go, ‘Oh, God. I don’t know’—I throw out some random stuff—and he goes, ‘No, crazier!’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, tell me!’ And he read me the scenes over the phone and I go, ‘Sam, you are a madman, but this is incredible and I can’t wait to see where it goes.'”

Jacob Elordi was also surprised by the relationship between Cassie and Nate

Of course, Sweeney wasn’t the only member of the cast who was surprised by Cassie and Nate’s love affair. In the aforementioned interview Jacob Elordi, who portrays Nate Jacobs, admits he was also taken aback. He shared that Nate’s opinions about Cassie in season 1 never alluded to a potential romance in season 2.

“I was pretty surprised with the whole Cassie/Nate relationship, to be honest, because it was it was something I never factored in when I was sort of breaking down his relationship with every character last season,” Elordi revealed, echoing Sweeney’s sentiments of surprise. “You know, I was convinced he didn’t think very much of her, so it was such a surprise. But then it was such a surprise to play it and see all the different parts of him that came out by taking part in that relationship.”

Fans of Euphoria also seemed to be surprised by Nate and Cassie’s flings. It’ll certainly be interesting for viewers to see if Levinson continues their relationship into season 3.

