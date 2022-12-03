‘Euphoria’: Sydney Sweeney Says 1 Scene ‘Just Completely Broke Me’ 

Sydney Sweeney warned fans that her character, Cassie Howard, would be all aboard the hot mess express in Euphoria Season 2. However, that didn’t stop viewers from being shocked at just how much the teenager spiraled in the sophomore season. And while Sweeney enjoyed portraying all of Cassie’s intensity and drama, she admits that there was one scene where she really felt for her character.

Cassie starts off Euphoria Season 2 in a pretty hard space. Reeling from the events of season’s past, she tries to drown her feelings in different substances. However, things take a dark turn when she stumbles upon Nate Jacobs, her best friend Maddy Perez’s on-again-off-again beau. After Nate offers Cassie a ride to a New Year’s Eve party, the pair hook up in the bathroom, nearly avoiding being caught by Maddie herself.

Cassie risks everything for her relationship with Nate

Unfortunately, the bathroom hookup was just the tip of the iceberg for Cassie. Throughout the season, she manages to sabotage every relationship she has in order to be with Nate. Naturally, many Euphoria fans eventually wanted Cassie to get her comeuppance. However, Sweeney expressed the hope that they would also find a bit of compassion for her character.

Sydney Sweeney reveals which ‘Euphoria’ scene broke her

In a conversation with Deadline, Sweeney cited one particular scene that truly helped her understand what Cassie was going through. She explained that it endeared her to her character even more, and she hoped that same could be said for Euphoria fans.

“It was a scene where she’s sitting in her bathroom and she’s surrounded by all the flowers,” Sweeney explained. “I don’t know what it was about it, but that scene just completely broke me — or Cassie. After that moment, I knew that I had so much sympathy for her and empathy for her, even though she was making so many terrible decisions. I hoped that maybe there was an ounce of the audience that would be able to feel empathy for her as well.”

What does Sweeney hope for Cassie in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

Fans may have felt some of the empathy that Sweeney was hoping for. Still, it was satisfying to finally see Maddy deliver some justice in the Euphoria Season 2 finale. But what can fans expect from Cassie in season 3? Will the character continue to spiral or come to her senses? Interestingly enough, Sweeney is rooting for the former. As an actor, she loved playing Cassie with such intensity even if she didn’t agree with her character’s choices. Only time will tell what Sam Levinson has in store for Cassie. But considering the third season starts filming soon, Sweeney should know more sooner rather than later.