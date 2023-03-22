‘Euphoria’: Sydney Sweeney Worked on Her Cars on Set: ‘What Is Sydney Doing?’

By now, most Sydney Sweeney fans know about her love of cars. While she’s a successful working actor now, one of Sweeney’s original dreams was to be a racecar driver. And while she never got into the sport, her love of vehicles has manifested itself in new ways in her adulthood. The actor has gained quite a following because of her passion for restoring vintage cars. Sweeney has invested numerous hours into rebuilding her 1969 Ford Bronco and her 1964 Ford Mustang. She even brought her cars to the Euphoria set so she could work on them in between filming scenes.

Sydney Sweeney | JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney fell in love with cars at a very young age thanks to her family

It seems that a love of cars runs in Sweeney’s family. She grew up in Spokane, Washington, around quite a few family members who were mechanics. Spending time in the shop with them made Sweeney curious about getting under the hood herself. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Sharp Objects alum reminisced about falling in love with car restoration at a young age.

“I was always watching my cousins or my uncles work on cars, and I wanted to be able to do it too,” Sweeney explained. “I think that seeing them and seeing the gratification you get when your car breaks down, you can fix it yourself, that was what was so cool to me.”

The ‘Euphoria’ actor brought her Fords to set so she could work on them in between scenes

So cool, in fact, that Sweeney decided that she wanted to rebuild her dream cars herself. Early in the pandemic, Sweeney realized that she had quite a bit of time on her hands. Thus, she decided it was a good time to pursue her passion for rebuilding vintage cars. Fortunately, her best friend’s father rebuilt vintage Porches for a living and was willing to teach Sweeney the ropes. Sweeney was able to set up shop with her Bronco at the Emory Motorsports garage and worked on it every chance she got.

life’s complicated, but finding your perfect car doesn’t have to be. doesn’t matter if you want vintage (me ??‍♀️) or new, or saving up or ballin’ out, @autotrader_com has countless tools and is a one stop shop for your next ride :) #ad pic.twitter.com/Nis4WX7JG3 — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) July 14, 2021

But even when Sweeney’s schedule picked back up, she was still making time to work on her cars. Once she got them up and running, she’d even bring them to set to work on the details between scenes. “After Euphoria, if I wrapped on a day or had a day off, I’d go to the garage and work on my Bronco,” Sweeney recalled. “And when I would come to work the next day, they’d be like, ‘What’d you do?’ And I’d say, ‘Oh, I went to the garage.’ And they were just so confused. And I would drive my cars to set, and I would work on them in basecamp. They’d be like, ‘What is Sydney doing?'”

Will Sweeney rebuild more vintage cars in the future?

Eventually, her fellow cast and crew got accustomed to her working on her cars. These days, both of them are up and running. However, Sweeney has expressed interest in continuing her hobby in her free time. Of course, free time is a resource that The Players Table producer doesn’t have too much of at the moment. She’s currently making very good use of her hiatus from Euphoria, having filmed a number of projects around the world. Currently, the actor is shooting a rom-com in Australia. Prior to that, she seemed to be shooting a horror film in Rome. Only time will tell when Sweeney will make it back to her home in Los Angeles. However, we’re sure she’ll be back at the garage as soon as she’s able to do so.