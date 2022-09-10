‘Euphoria’: Where to Watch, How Many Episodes You Can Access, and 2022 Emmy Award Nominations

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sept. 12, 2022, and the HBO Max series Euphoria received several big nods this year. The series stars Zendaya as Rue, a teen navigating the hardships of addiction, grief, and life in general. Rue’s friends, played by Maude Apatow, Sidney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and other up-and-coming stars, deal with their own struggles. The show immediately captivated audiences and looks like a big winner at this year’s awards. Here’s where you can watch Euphoria and a guide to the episodes.

Where to watch ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria is an HBO Max Original, but that doesn’t mean only fans with a subscription to HBO Max can watch. The series also airs on HBO. However, Euphoria Season 2 ended on Feb. 27, 2022, and we’re now in the deep dark void between seasons. However, fans can rewatch all of the released episodes until their hearts are content.

‘Euphoria’ Seasons 1 and 2 contain eight episodes each

The first season of Euphoria hit HBO on June 16, 2019, but just like the old days, HBO chose a weekly release schedule for the series. This meant everyone snuggled up on their couch every Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. EST for a raucous good time. (And by raucous good time, I mean a moderately stressful hour of teens doing drugs and explicit sex scenes.) Euphoria pushed the boundaries of showing what teens experience in high school, which made it all the more intriguing. The Euphoria Season 1 finale aired on Aug. 4, and we hoped we only had to wait a year for the sophomore season. Then 2020 happened…

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic swept the world and shut down just about everything. This meant Euphoria Season 2 didn’t premiere until January 2022. However, director Sam Levinson cut everyone a break and created two bridge episodes centering around main characters Rue and Jules (Schafer.) Those aired in December 202 and January 2021. The two standalone episodes gave audiences a deeper backstory on each character and tided us over until season 2. Thankfully, Euphoria Season 2 returned on Jan. 9, 2022, and stuck to the same weekly release schedule.

2022 Emmy nominations for the HBO series

Zendaya took home the win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys, but she scored another nomination for the 2022 awards. Euphoria also won in the categories of Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup.

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations for Euphoria include:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sydney Sweeney

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series – Martha Kelly

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Fans can find a complete list of Euphoria’s nominations and wins at the Emmy’s official website.

Tune in on Sept. 12, 2022, to watch the 74th Emmy Awards Ceremony on NBC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

