Evan Peters’ Relationships: Who Has the ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Star Dated? 

Evan Peters, who stars as infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new Netflix limited series, has had relationships with several celebrity women. Here’s the actor’s dating history, including romances with two American Horror Story co-stars and a famous English model.

Evan Peters | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Evan Peters’ longest relationship was with Emma Roberts. The couple co-starred in the 2013 movie Adult World and multiple seasons of American Horror Story.

Peters and Roberts first met on the set of Adult World, but didn’t start dating until filming had ended, despite having crushes on each other. They were in an on-and-off relationship from 2012 to 2019, and even got engaged in 2013. The actors called off the engagement in 2015, only to get back together a few months later in 2016. But by March 2019, Peters and Roberts called it quits for good.

In 2013, Roberts was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving Peters. Police were called regarding a fight in the couple’s hotel room. When they arrived, the police observed that Peters had a bloody nose and a bite mark. Roberts, who had no invisible injuries, was arrested. She was released a few hours later because Peters chose not to press charges (per TMZ).

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have called it quits for good, and she's already moving on. https://t.co/fLEzqSeUlm pic.twitter.com/tQovuiwyTO — E! News (@enews) March 21, 2019

Halsey was a fan of Evan Peters years before they started dating. In November 2013, the singer tweeted, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me.” One year later, in November 2014, Halsey tweeted, “I’m a f***ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f***!”

In September 2019, Peters was spotted on a date with the pop star. Their relationship lasted for several months until it ended, seemingly on bad terms, in March 2020. Halsey wiped her Instagram of most photos of the actor, and she liked a tweet condemning him.

remember when halsey tweeted 'petition for evan peters to date me' and now 6 years later they're literally dating? a win for the thirst tweeters pic.twitter.com/ZBcaSwSmuy — lucy ford ? (@lucyj_ford) November 18, 2019

The ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Star has had brief relationships with other actors and models

While Emma Roberts and Halsey have been Evan Peters’ most publicized relationships, he has also been linked to several other actors and models.

Peters once dated Alexandra Breckenridge, who appears in season 1 of American Horror Story. But the show premiered in 2011, and the former couple dated years before then (per Distractify).

Peters met actor Alexia Quinn while they were working on the play Living at Home. They dated briefly, but broke up shortly after Peters started filming Adult World.

And in 2010, a 23-year-old Peters started dating 19-year-old model Pixie Geldof. They went out for about a year before splitting in 2011.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

