Evan Peters Revealed What He Wants in a Girlfriend: ‘Those Are the Ones – the Only Ones – I Can Really Go For’

Evan Peters, who stars as infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the new Netflix limited series created by Ryan Murphy, once revealed what he looks for in a girlfriend. The actor has had several relationships with famous women, and he once opened up about what he looks for in a potential partner. Here’s what Peters said draws him to someone and what it takes to date him.

Evan Peters has had several famous girlfriends

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Evan Peters has had his share of relationships with famous women.

He was in a long-term, on-and-off relationship with Emma Roberts, his co-star on American Horror Story and Adult World. They dated from 2012 to 2019, and even got engaged in 2013. They called off the engagement in 2015, only to reunite a few months later in 2016. By March 2019, Roberts and Peters called it quits for good.

In September 2019, the AHS star was spotted on a date with pop star Halsey, who had previously tweeted about her crush on Peters in 2013. The couple dated for several months before breaking up in March 2020.

While Roberts and Halsey have been his most publicized relationships, Peters has also been romantically linked to actors Alexandra Breckenridge and Alexia Quinn, and British singer and model Pixie Geldof.

Evan Peters revealed what he looks for in a girlfriend

The Jeffrey Dahmer actor once revealed what he looks for in a girlfriend, after Evan peters admitted that he is “not very good at dating.”

“I don’t know. I guess girls who give me a chance, you know?” Peters told Cosmopolitan in 2015. “If I say the wrong thing or do something stupid or fumble or spill s*** on my shirt, she’s OK with it. She’s cool with that and will give me another chance to say the right thing, and get past my nerves and insecurity.”

He continued, “Gotta give a guy a chance, essentially. There are a lot of girls out there who don’t really want to do that. But there are a lot of girls out there who do, and those are the ones – the only ones – I can really go for. I need a couple more chances than just the first one.”

The actor said he ‘didn’t really know how to approach’ his ex-girlfriend Emma Roberts

Evan Peters once revealed that when it came to dating Emma Roberts, he didn’t know “how to approach” his co-star.

In a conversation with Vulture in 2014, Peters opened up about having “a crush” on Roberts while filming Adult World. “I didn’t really know how to approach her or talk to her or any of that stuff. And at the time I was a more introverted actor, trying to kind of stay into it and stay focused and not talk too much,” he said. “But, yeah, I tried to talk to her a few times and, I don’t know, I kept saying the wrong thing. I was really kind of awkward and stupid and like, ‘Oh God, this is just not working out well. I’m just going to shut up and not talk.’”

Peters said he made “jokes” that “weren’t going over very well.” But eventually, Roberts got to know him better, and “it all worked out.”

“We started hanging out after the movie and I relaxed a little bit and she started getting my sense of humor,” he said.

