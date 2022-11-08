Evan Rachel Wood Had a Massive ‘Crush’ on Sandra Bullock During ‘Practical Magic’ Filming

Evan Rachel Wood may have played Sandra Bullock‘s daughter in the film Practical Magic, but it didn’t stop her from developing a major crush on her during filming.

Wood was only 11 years old when she played Bullock’s precocious and charmed daughter in the 1998 dark comedy film about witch sisters who get wrapped up in murder.

Evan Rachel Wood had ‘such a crush’ on Sandra Bullock in the ‘Practical Magic’ set

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen asked Wood if she kept in touch with Bullock and co-star Nicole Kidman and her reply took everyone by surprise.

“Oh, no, no,” she said. “I had such a crush on Sandra Bullock when I was doing that movie [laughs]. But I didn’t realize it until later on in life. It’s like, oh you were in love with her.”

Cohen wondered if Wood would characterize how she felt as being in love with Bullock. “As much as an 11-year-old girl could be with her movie mom,” she replied.

Daniel Radcliffe also loved working with Sandra Bullock in ‘Lost City’

Wood isn’t the only young star who loved working with Bullock. Wood said working with Bullock was “fantastic” and “gorgeous.” She then turned to co-guest Daniel Radcliffe, noting that he just worked with Bullock.

“Yeah, she is truly awesome,” Radcliffe agreed. Radcliffe recently filmed Lost City with Bullock “earlier this year.” Bullock recently announced that Lost City will be her last film for a while. Instead, she plans to “Be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

‘Practical Magic’ was a fun set

Bullock recounted the “midnight margarita” scene she did alongside Kidman and Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, who played their bewitched aunts. The foursome got drunk off of “magical” margaritas and Bullock said the scene was as fun to film as it was to watch.

“I had such a great time,” Bullock said on the Today Show in 1998 (via People). “And the fact is, we don’t have anything in common, except for at the dinner table with a bottle of wine, and everything sort of blends together.”

“We weren’t drunk when we shot these parts or when we did our close-ups,” Bullock said, referring to the scenes of the women dancing in the kitchen. “But we had to reshoot a scene where it was far away and we were on our backs and Nicole just put the bottle on the table and said, ‘You know what? There’s no reason we shouldn’t be drunk here.’ And I said, ‘You know what? That’s true.’”

The Practical Magic sisters reunited on the red carpet during the 90th annual Academy Awards in 2018. Seeing the two on the same red carpet inspired Practical Magic questions and both actors leaned into showing their love for the film.

“I love that movie,” Kidman said. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their…”

Bullock picked up the sentence by adding, “But we’re really good sisters.” Plus she added that the sisters were “really good drinkers.”

