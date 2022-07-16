Even Prince William Can’t Believe How Much Princess Charlotte Looks Like Him in Throwback Photo

Over the years many royal fans have debated which Cambridge child looks more like Prince William and which looks more like Kate Middleton. Well apparently the Duke of Cambridge is convinced that Princess Charlotte is his mini-me after seeing a photo of himself when he was a child that he confused with his daughter.

Here’s what William said about that picture, and which one of the kids Kate reportedly thinks looks like her.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watching the Platinum Pageant during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Fans comment on how much Princess Charlotte looks like Prince William in throwback pic

Photos circulate on social media from time to time that show a resemblance between Prince William and his children when he was around their age. But a side-by-side pic of Charlotte riding in a carriage during Trooping the Colour 2022 and William riding in a carriage during the parade in 1987 has royal watchers commenting on just how much the little princess and her dad look alike.

One fan tweeted: “She is definitely his mini-me!” While another wrote: “She really favors him.”

A third added: “And she will be the spitting image of her grandmother Diana.”

And another opined that all three of the future king’s children look like him writing: “Prince William really made clones of himself with all his kids.”

Princess Charlotte looks SO much like Prince William in this photo of him at Trooping the Colour 1987: pic.twitter.com/P7evyLwBHr — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 3, 2022

Prince William thought throwback photo could have been Charlotte

But it’s not just fans, even Prince William noticed how much Charlotte looks like him at an event when he questioned whether a photo was of him or his daughter.

Hello! reported that in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Khidmat Centres and were shown cupcakes baked by one of the women in the community. The treats were topped with photos of their family and one picture really surprised William.

“Is that me? Doesn’t it look like Charlotte?” the prince queried pointing to a throwback pic. His astonished wife replied: “It looks so much like Charlotte.”

William then asked again: “Is that me?” Upon confirmation that the photo was of him and not Charlotte, he said: “Oh my goodness that looks just like Charlotte. It’s incredible, I haven’t seen that before. Very alike in similarity.”

Kate reportedly thinks the only child who looks like her is Prince Louis

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte watching the Platinum Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When it comes to which child looks like the Duchess of Cambridge, some royal watchers think it’s Prince Louis and Kate reportedly agrees.

Following the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns in 2020, the mother-of-three spoke about spending quality time with her family and how much her children have grown. A source told People how Kate reacts when fans say Louis looks just like her.

“Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate,” the source said. “She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet, she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”

