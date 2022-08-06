Every Time Justin Bieber Was Linked to a Kardashian-Jenner Sister 

Justin Bieber has spent time with most of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters at some point. But which members of the famous family did he actually date ,and which relationships were just rumors? Here’s every time Bieber was linked to a Kardashian or Jenner sister and whether or not they really dated.

Justin Bieber, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage

Photos of Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian set the internet on fire

Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber nearly broke the internet in 2010 when photos of them laughing together on a beach surfaced. The singer posted one of the pictures on his Twitter, jokingly calling Kardashian his girlfriend.

After the reality star took to Twitter to say she was getting death threats from Bieber’s fans, the “Baby” singer asked everyone to leave Kardashian alone. “ladies calm down,” the crooner tweeted. “@kimkardashian is a friend. a very sexy friend but a friend. no need 4 threats. Let’s all be friends and hang out often ;)”

Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian might have had a fling

There were rumors that Justin Bieber dated Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. The two were spotted dining together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, where they arrived separately but left together in Bieber’s car.

The singer and the reality star then went to Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights. An onlooker told ET that the “Stay” singer “was walking with his arm around Kardashian and joking with her about being scared.” Bieber even posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram.

Bieber and Kardashian were spotted looking cozy together several more times, including in December 2015 when ET reported that the couple was “nearly inseparable” at The Nice Guy again.

Bieber opened up about the Kourtney Kardashian dating rumors in an interview with The Bert Show. “I’m being used, man. What can I say?” Bieber joked (per People). When host Bert Weiss asked, “Anything there?” Bieber replied, “Nah, we’ll leave it at that.”

The singer added, “No, no, but for real, she’s great. I’ve known [the family] for years.”

Were they or weren't they? Justin Bieber jokes that he was "used" by Kourtney Kardashian: https://t.co/07joBfZ2B5 pic.twitter.com/wUYrWLSFIj — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2016

Justin Bieber reportedly said his relationship with Kendall Jenner was never serious

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian aren’t the only members of the famous family that Justin Bieber has been linked to. There have also been rumors that the “Sorry” singer hooked up with Kendall Jenner.

The speculation started after Jenner and Bieber posed for Vogue together in March 2015, looking very much like a couple. They were also spotted spending a lot of time together, leading fans to believe they were dating.

In a November 2015 interview with Billboard, the reporter wrote that Bieber said “it was never serious with Kendall Jenner.” So, even if it was never serious, it seems like the two celebrities had a connection beyond friendship.

Justin Bieber & Kendall Jenner: More than friends? Tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/LH1ITTmunq — Mathis Famil-E! Matters ?❤️? (@eentertainment) April 10, 2015

Kylie Jenner allegedly sent sexy photos to the singer

Justin Bieber has also been linked to Kendall Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. The Daily Mail reported in 2014 that the makeup mogul sent sexy text messages to the singer, causing his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, to “flip out.”

Gomez reportedly unfollowed Kendall and Kylie on social media after finding texts and pictures from the youngest Jenner in Bieber’s phone.

“Kylie sent sexy pics of herself to Justin and that’s what started the fight,” said an inside source. “Selena saw the pictures on Justin’s phone and she freaked out and left immediately.”

Gomez also briefly broke up with Bieber over the texts. “Selena was also furious at Justin,” the source shared. “They’re not together right now.”

