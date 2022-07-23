‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Got Its Name From Ray Romano’s Real Brother

Everybody Loves Raymond was a success by many measures. The series, which ran from 1996 until 2005, served as one of CBS’ flagship sitcoms. Even today, the series is still relatable and likable. You could say Raymond and his entire flawed family are lovable. If Ray Romano had gotten his way, the show would have never had its famous title, though.

Ray Romano recalled hating the title of his show

During an interview on Pardon My Take, a Barstool Sports production, Romano revealed that he never wanted the famed show to be titled Everybody Loves Raymond. During the interview, Romano said that he fought against the title because he didn’t think he’d ever “live it down.”

The cast of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ | Richard Cartwright/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

He explained that as a comedian, he’s pretty self-deprecating and hated the idea of the title being so intrinsically about him. Still, it became the show’s working title, which the network loved. When Romano continued to fight against it, network executive, Les Moonves, gave him the chance to come up with alternate titles to test.

Romano told the hosts of Pardon My Take that his attempts at a new title were awful. He recalled one of his 10 tiles being, “Um, Raymond.” Everybody Loves Raymond understandably won out when the network tested the titles with an audience.

How did ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ get its title?

Everybody Loves Raymond might not have been Romano’s idea, but his family named the show. If he still hates the title, Romano kind of only has himself to blame. During the interview, the famed comedian noted that His writing partner developed the title after he told him a story about his brother.

Ray and Debra Barone | Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

He recalled that his brother, Richard Romano, was a little jealous of his fame and accolades. Romano recalled telling his writing partner how his brother once said, “Look at this. I go to work and, you know, people shoot at me, people spit at me. Raymond goes to work and everybody loves Raymond.” Immediately, that became the show’s working title. The concept that “everybody loves Raymond” was worked into the show often, with Robert Barone, Ray’s brother, constantly bemoaning Ray’s almost inexplicable popularity.

Which of Ray Romano’s brothers is Robert Barone based on?

In Everybody Loves Raymond, Robert, an NYPD police officer, is often depressed and is deeply jealous of his brother, the sports writer. Despite the jealousy and clear bitterness, Robert and Ray are close. Since Everybody Loves Raymond is based on Ray Romano’s real family, which member of the Romano clan is Robert actually based on?

Ray Romano, Richard Romano, and Robert Romano | Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

In real life, Romano is not one of two children. He has two brothers, Robert and Richard Romano. Apparently, the character of Robert Barone is a combination of the two. Still, the character appears to share more traits with Richard Romano. Like Ray’s on-screen brother, Richard worked as a police officer. When the series began he was divorced, and lived at home with his parents. Romano’s other brother, Robert Romano, is a school teacher.

