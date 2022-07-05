Everyone’s Favorite ‘Mom Bro’ Joe Keery Is Touring as Djo This Summer: Where to See the ‘Stranger Things’ Star

Most people know Joe Keery as Steve Harrington from Stranger Things, but he also tours and makes music as solo artist Djo. Find out where to see Keery’s musical side project this summer. Plus, get the details about Djo’s new album coming out this fall.

Joe Keery | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Djo is Joe Keery’s alternative, indie music pseudonym

When he’s not playing the iconic “Mom Bro” in Stranger Things, Keery is making music as solo artist Djo. His first album, Twenty Twenty, came out in 2019 and features the single “Chateau (Feel Alright).”

Now, Djo’s representatives tell us Djo’s new album Decide comes out on September 16. The first single from the forthcoming record, “Change,” is available now. Fans can listen to the psych-funk journey, complete with heavy synths and influences as wide reaching as Parliament Funkadelic and the 70’s glam of T. Rex, wherever they stream music.

See Joe Keery’s Djo live in summer 2022

Djo has been performing live throughout 2022, road-testing the songs from Decide and making appearances so far this year at Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and Bottle Rock festivals. Fans can catch him this summer and fall at Lollapalooza, Sea Hear Now, and Austin City Limits Festival.

Djo’s upcoming tour dates include:

Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL — July 30 SOLD OUT

Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL — July 31

Sea, Hear, Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ — Sept. 17

Austin City Limits in Austin, TX — Oct. 15

Joe Keery was previously in the band Post Animal

Djo is Keery’s solo pursuit after leaving the Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal. Keery has been making music since his teens, spending over two years with Post Animal before making his solo debut as Djo.

He first got involved with Post Animal in college. “They were looking for someone to play drums,” he told DIY Mag. “We met at a show, enjoyed it, and started hanging out and they’re like my best buds. I wasn’t there for the conception of the band, but I played a little part. I always feel like I’m the worst person in the room at writing and playing instruments, so I’ve just learned from them.”

Despite not being part of the band anymore, Keery has nothing but good things to say about his former bandmates. “The Post Animal guys are such amazing songwriters and really experimental,” he added. “It’s good to surround yourself with people who are really great at what they do.”

Joe Keery works on music on the set of ‘Stranger Things’

The actor started writing Djo music on the set of Stranger Things 2. As he explained to DIY Mag: “When I was shooting the second season of the show, there’s so much down time because it’s such a huge ensemble, I brought all my gear down here and wrote and recorded the whole first album down here.”

He added: “… I didn’t just want to be a dumb actor who releases an album, so I took it to my friend who helped me piece it together and then I ended up quietly releasing it.”

Listen to Djo wherever you stream music.

