‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Becomes A24’s First Movie to Hit $100 Million

Everything Everywhere All at Once has been a phenomenon at the box office. The A24 movie is a smaller project but has received global success due to the widespread praise the film has received. Everything Everywhere All at Once has now crossed $100 million at the worldwide box office, becoming A24’s highest-grossing movie.

A24 has become a studio known for smaller movies that reach large audiences

A24 is a production company that has expanded in recent years due to a number of successful projects. While best known for its artsy horror movies like Hereditary, The Lighthouse, X, and The Witch, it has a number of popular movies in every genre such as The Spectacular Now, The Lobster, and Ex Machina. Additionally, A24 has produced Academy-Award-winning projects including Moonlight, Room, and Minari.

While A24 movies typically aren’t blockbuster successes, the company has found success with smaller projects that perform well at the box office due to positive word-of-mouth. Its most successful movies include Hereditary ($79 million), Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird ($78 million), and the Best Picture winner Moonlight ($65 million). Now, Everything Everywhere All at Once has become its most successful film so far.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ crosses $100 million at the box office

Everything Everywhere All at Once has now passed $100 million at the worldwide box office. According to Variety, the movie has generated $68.9 million domestically and $31.1 million internationally, which has pushed it past the $100 million threshold. Outside of the US, the film has grossed the most in the United Kingdom with $6.2 million. The movie also only had a $25 million production budget, meaning it is one of the few independent films to turn a profit since the pandemic began.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, is available on video-on-demand, but theater tickets continue to sell as the word continues to spread. The movie is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year, sitting at a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s success is largely due to positive word-of-mouth as more people continue to see it to see what the hype is all about.

What is the plot of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?

Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh as a middle-aged laundromat owner who is not only struggling to keep her business but is finding it hard to have a strong relationship with both her husband (Ke Huy Quan) and her daughter (Stephanie Hsu). One day, she discovers that she is the central key to fixing a rupture within the multiverse that sends her on a journey between her various selves.

The A24 movie does have many moments of absurdist humor and bizarre concepts, but it has a central emotional storyline that keeps it grounded. No matter where Yeoh’s character travels or how strange the universe becomes, the relationships she has with others give each universe meaning that is worth fighting for. The cast also includes Jenny Slate, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to rent or buy on video-on-demand.

