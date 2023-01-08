Everything We Know About Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan’ Spinoff Series: Michael Peña, Rainbow Six, and More

Tom Clancy’s spy universe continues to grow on Amazon Prime Video. With the success of Jack Ryan, the streamer is eyeing a new spinoff series that would star Michael Peña and be based on the Rainbow Six series. Here’s everything we know about the Jack Ryan spinoff.

John Krasinski may leave ‘Jack Ryan’ after Season 4

Amazon announced a Jack Ryan Season 4 renewal in October 2021. But there’s bad news. According to lead star and executive producer John Krasinski, the fourth season will serve as the final chapter of his Jack Ryan story.

Mission Unlocked: Jack Ryan has been renewed for Season 4, with @realmichaelpena joining @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/zXLPgbfRyB — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) October 14, 2021

“It being the last season of the show, I think it’s really a celebration of this team, it’s a celebration of trust, and how nothing’s gonna get done if we can’t rely on each other,” Kransinki said via The Wrap when talking about what fans can expect with Jack Ryan Season 4.

“So it really was — probably the most ensemble of all the seasons is in Season 4, and how we all work together,” he added. Krasinski praised his co-stars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly. “That one I’m really looking forward to,” he continued. “Clearly, it’s bittersweet to have it be the last season, but to get to do it with these guys was fantastic.”

Michael Peña will be in the main cast of ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4

Like with the third season, new characters join Ryan this time around. Peña will be introduced as Domingo “Ding” Chavez in Jack Ryan Season 4. And he will appear throughout the season as part of the main cast.

His character is a Los Angeles dropout who briefly joins a street gang before enlisting in the army. Ding appeared in 22 Clancy novels.

After working hard for years, and completing several dangerous missions, Chavez is promoted to drill sergeant. But before he assumes the position, he is recruited by the CIA’s Special Activates Division and placed in a black ops team.

The ‘Jack Ryan’ spinoff may be based on ‘Rainbow Six’

As reported by Deadline, Amazon is developing a Jack Ryan spinoff show that centers on Peña’s Chavez. But there aren’t many details available yet. However, after seeing a reference at the end of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse — the 2021 Jack Ryan spinoff movie that stars Michael B. Jordan as John Clark — many fans think the new series will be based on Clancy’s novel Rainbow Six.

Michael B. Jordan is Rainbow Six’s future commander in Amazon’s new movie, Without Remorse https://t.co/wC5hy0g1Rr pic.twitter.com/OanVm0jcSy — Polygon (@Polygon) March 3, 2021

In the books, Chavez’s squad leader in the CIA is John Clark. Clark eventually becomes Chavez’s mentor.

With the tease in Without Remorse and the connection Clark and Chavez share in the books, it’s safe to assume the spinoff will feature storylines from Rainbow Six. An adaptation of the 1983 novel offers a new chance to expand the universe. (Previously, it was made into a series of video games, the most recent of which was released in 2022.)

Amazon has yet to announce any details or a release date. But fans should know more once the series begins production. For now, there’s Jack Ryan Season 4 to look forward to.