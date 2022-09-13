Everything We Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s New Vitamin Gummies Brand, Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian has been teasing a new brand called Lemme for a week now, and it’s a project she says has been five years in the making. But what exactly is Lemme, and how can fans get their hands on it? Here’s what we know about Kardashian’s new line of wellness products and when they will be available for purchase.

Kourtney Kardashian has a new wellness brand called Lemme

The Kardashian-Jenner family has proven over the years that they are much more than just reality TV stars. Each of the famous siblings has launched their own products, such as Kim Kardashian’s wildly successful shapewear brand, SKIMS. Kylie Jenner runs the extremely popular Kylie Cosmetics, Kendall Jenner started 818 tequila, and Khloé Kardashian co-founded the Good American denim company. Even Rob Kardashian, who mostly stays out of the public eye, has a line of socks called Arthur George.

Last week, Kourtney Kardashian started teasing her new line of products, called Lemme. Fans speculated for days what the candy-colored images were advertising. Was it going to be a clothing line? A new social media platform?

Kardashian revealed that Lemme will start with a line of all-natural vitamin gummies. Some of the products include Lemme Chill (containing ashwagandha, lemon balm, passionflower, and goji berry), Lemme Focus (with Cognizin citicoline, organic lion’s mane mushroom, organic MCT oil, and vitamin B12) and Lemme Matcha (featuring organic matcha, B12, and coenzyme Q10).

Kardashian has fostered an obsession with supplements over the years. She told The Wall Street Journal that she has taken up to 30 supplements a day to help her “when she feels tired, angry or anxious.” In a comment on Lemme’s Instagram page, Kardashian wrote that the brand has been “5 years in the making.”

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she chose the name Lemme for her new line of vitamin gummies

The reality star also told the WSJ how she came up with the brand’s unique name. She said it just came to her naturally after considering which scenarios were appropriate for each supplement.

“I couldn’t think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we’d say all the time, ‘Lemme focus on this,’” Kourtney Kardashian said of working with the Lemme team. “Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads.”

Her goal is to have a Lemme supplement for every situation, and the brand will eventually expand to include products beyond vitamins.

For fans wondering when they can get their hands on Kardashian’s colorful, spiral-designed supplements, they won’t have to wait long. On Sept. 12, Lemme’s Instagram revealed that Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill, and Lemme Focus will be available for purchase on Sept. 27.

This isn’t the reality star’s first wellness brand, and she may have been inspired by Travis Barker

Lemme isn’t Kourtney Kardashian’s first wellness brand. She also has a lifestyle brand and website called Poosh, which started in 2019.

Poosh highlights Kardashian’s healthy habits and instructs fans on how to mimic them, featuring articles with headlines like “Acne-Fighting Tips From Kourt and Her Facialist” and “How Eating Habits Affect the Different Stages of Sleep.”

Kardashian’s husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, also has a wellness brand called Barker Wellness Co. In fact, some of the products that Barker offers on his company’s website are organic CBD gummies. A keen interest in health and fitness is one of the many things the famous couple has in common. They also both follow a vegan diet, and Kardashian has admitted that her husband is the stricter of the two when it comes to plant-based eating.

