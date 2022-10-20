Everything We Know About Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese’s ‘Meatball Podcast’

Jersey Shore stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese have started The Meatball Podcast. Here’s everything the MTV reality stars have said about their upcoming show so far. Plus, we speculate about what Nicole and Deena might discuss in their upcoming audio show.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

‘The Meatball Podcast’ with Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese is coming soon

Our petition to give Nicole and Deena a Meatball Show worked! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 episode “The Meatball Show” featured “Snooki” and Deena entertaining conversations with Jerry Springer and Amy Schumer Floribama Shore star Aimee Hall in a she-shed. Now, the guidette hosts are getting their own podcast.

Get ready for the Meatball Pod !! Coming soon ??? stay tuned ? @snooki pic.twitter.com/0TcRRlrK9p — Deena Nicole Cortese (@DeenaNicoleMTV) October 19, 2022

“Get ready for the Meatball Pod!!” Deena captioned a photo of her and “Snooki” in front of AudioBoom microphones. “Coming soon, stay tuned.” Nicole also shared a photo from the studio with the caption: “THE MEATBALL POD. Our podcast coming soon.”

‘The Meatball Pod’ has two episodes recorded

According to Nicole’s Instagram Stories, they have recorded two episodes so far. At publication, there is no release date for Nicole and Deena’s podcast. Still, many Jersey Shore fans can’t wait to hear more from the duo. “Oh this is gonna be excellent!!” says one Twitter user. “I can’t wait!”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese’s podcast has been a long time coming

Nicole and Deena started the unofficial Meatball Show during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Me and Nicole are kind of hoping that this Meatball Show will take off,” Deena shared on Instagram in June 2020. “We would love to do a real Meatball Show and be able to hang out with all of you,” Nicole added. “Meatballs love to have fun, and we’re just here to enjoy ourselves.”

you're invited behind-the-scenes of The Meatball Show ?

plus, spot a very special guest for their first episode! all-new #jsfamilyvacation TONIGHT at 8p on @mtv! ?? pic.twitter.com/mqPbuWdh6W — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) August 11, 2022

At the time, Nicole had stepped away from filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after the drama that resulted from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. This was also around the same time the duo also created Meatball Merch, a site that still sells clothing and accessories inspired by the Jersey Shore stars. Now, more than two years later, The Meatball Podcast is coming to fruition.

‘The Meatball Podcast’s premise is unclear at this point

At publication, what Deena and Nicole will discuss on The Meatball Podcast is unclear. Some fans hope it’ll be a Jersey Shore rewatch show. However, we think it’ll be similar to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s podcast Here’s the Sitch where he and wife Lauren Sorrentino discuss the MTV series, but also talk about their lives outside of the show.

We can see Nicole and Deena talking about being business owners, raising kids, and of course, wine. But we’ll have to wait until The Meatball Podcast release to find out for sure.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on the release of The Meatball Pod. While you wait, you can keep up with Nicole on the other podcast she co-hosts with Joey Camasta, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, which they started in 2017.

Watch the two-part Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 reunion on Oct. 20 beginning at 8 p.m. ET only on MTV.

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s 5 Most Iconic Reality TV Moments