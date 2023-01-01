Everything We Know About Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Movie

It Ends With Us is a popular novel by Colleen Hoover that has a film adaptation in the works. The 2016 book from the New York Times bestselling author continues to be one of her most popular releases thanks to #Booktok, with readers making videos singing its praises. How soon will it be on the big screen? Here’s what we know about the It Ends With Us movie.

Colleen Hoover and the cover of ‘It Ends With Us’ | via Instagram and Amazon

Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’ is a romance, but it’s not an ordinary love story

Hoover’s book It Ends With Us is a deeply personal story based on the relationship between her mother and father.

She told Film Daily it was, “the hardest book I’ve ever written. . . With this one, I was approaching a very touchy subject from an angle that isn’t taken a lot. There were many times I wanted to change the story because I didn’t want to take the characters to the places I was going to take them, but I knew I needed to.”

The book is about a woman named Lily who has worked hard for what she wants in life. She grew up in a small town in Maine, graduated from college, and moved to Boston to start her own business — and this is where sparks fly with a handsome neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid.

At this point, Lily is thinking life is too good to be true. Ryle is an assertive, stubborn, sensitive, and brilliant man who “has a total soft spot” for her. He has an aversion to relationships, but Lily becomes the exception to his “no dating” rule. However, when Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly reappears in her life, he threatens everything Lily has built with Ryle.

“Sometimes it is the one who loves you who hurts you the most,” reads the book’s description.

Everything we know about the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel

A film adaptation of It Ends With Us is definitely in the works, as the novel was optioned three years ago. In July 2019, filmmaker and actor Justin Baldoni revealed on social media that he had optioned the book to make a film adaptation through his Wayfarer Entertainment production company.

Baldoni — best known for playing Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin — is also a director who was behind the camera for eight episodes of My Last Days and the films Five Feet Apart and Clouds.

“So excited to be working with the brilliant @coleenhoover to try to bring #ItEndsWithUs to the big screen!!!” Baldoni wrote on Instagram. “I’m so passionate about this book and so honored she chose me to help bring it to the world.”

No casting or production info yet about the ‘It Ends With Us’ movie

More than three years later, though, we haven’t gotten any updates about the film project other than a single video from October 2021 that Baldoni posted on TikTok. It was a clip with Hoover, where they revealed there was officially a completed script, and 10 lucky fans were chosen to be part of the script reading.

“A huge thank you to the thousands of LA area fans of It Ends With Us for submitting and for the ten we chose to join us for the special reading of the script,” Baldoni shared.

Other than a completed script, there have been no other updates about the It Ends With Us movie. A production schedule has not been revealed — there hasn’t even been any casting announcements. However, Baldoni has said that he decided not to direct the movie because he it’s a “much more important project for a woman to direct.”

It Starts With Us — the sequel novel to It Ends With Us — is now in bookstores.