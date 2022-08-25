Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Country singer Miranda Lambert has been married to her husband Brendan McLoughlin since 2019. The two married after only knowing each other for a few months and primarily reside on Lambert’s farm in Nashville. Here’s what we know about McLoughlin and his relationship with Lambert.

Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin is a former NYPD officer

Lambert and her husband have very different careers. While Lambert is a well-known country star, McLoughlin is a former officer with the New York Police Department.

Even though their jobs are not in the same industry, their careers are what introduced them. The two met while Lambert performed on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies. As an NYPD officer, McLoughlin worked security for the show.

In an interview with The New York Times, Lambert revealed, “My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.”

After meeting in November 2018, they were married in January 2019. Just over a year into their marriage, it was revealed that McLoughlin retired from the NYPD.

In a statement to People Magazine, an NYPD DCPI spokesperson shared, “His current duty status is retired.”

Brendan McLoughlin has a child from a previous relationship

While Lambert and McLoughlin do not have children together, McLoughlin has a child from a previous relationship.

Because of this, Lambert and McLoughlin spend some of their time in New York City. In a 2019 interview with Extra, Lambert shared what it was like to be a stepmother.

“I was like ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle,'” Lambert said.

She continued, “My stepson is amazing. I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

The singer-songwriter also shared that she enjoys splitting her time between New York City and Nashville.

“We have the best of both worlds,” Lambert told Extra. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Miranda Lambert lives on a farm with her husband

On her farm in Nashville, Lambert has multiple pets including dogs, cats, horses, and other animals. In an interview with People Magazine, Lambert shared what it was like for McLoughlin to adjust to living on a farm.

“I want to be open about how happy we are… I just don’t give two s***s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh,” Lambert said.

On her social media accounts, Lambert frequently shares pictures of McLoughlin with their various pets.

